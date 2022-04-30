ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Savannah, GA

Savannah foundation saves home Black artist used as museum

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 3 days ago

SAVANNAH, Ga. — (AP) — A nonprofit group plans to restore a Savannah home used by a Black artist to establish her own museum during segregation.

The Historic Savannah Foundation bought the former home of Virginia Jackson Kiah to save it from demolition. Neighbors in the surrounding Cuyler-Brownsville neighborhood applauded the move, saying it’s important to keep Kiah’s legacy alive.

"I've been saying someone needs to get that building and bring it back alive," neighbor Ronald Bolden told WTOC-TV.

Kiah used the home to start her own museum in 1959 because, as a Black woman during segregation, she wasn’t allowed to enter other museums as a visitor, much less to exhibit her artwork. She became known as a civil rights activist in Savannah, where the Savannah College of Art and Design now has an art museum named for her.

The house deteriorated following Kiah’s death in 2001 and faced a risk of being torn down. The Historic Savannah Foundation was able to close on the property recently following a two-year legal battle in probate court.

“It’s a way to preserve Kiah’s legacy,” said Ryan Arvay, the foundation's director of preservation and historic properties.

The foundation hopes to restore the building to its 1950s appearance, and plans to get feedback from the community before making any final decisions. Meanwhile, supporters of the project plan to install a historic marker at the home on May 9.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, WTOC-TV.

Comments / 1

Related
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Met Gala red-carpet proposal: Watch NYC culture commissioner say ‘Yes’

NEW YORK — The Met Gala can be full of surprises, and having your significant other drop to one knee and pop the question most certainly qualifies. New York City culture commissioner Laurie Cumbo began her stroll down the star-studded red carpet at the Metropolitan Museum of Art with no inkling that former state Assembly candidate Bobby Digi Olisa had a special interlude planned.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Savannah, GA
Society
Savannah, GA
Entertainment
City
Savannah, GA
Local
Georgia Society
Local
Georgia Entertainment
WSPA 7News

2022 Reedy River Duck Derby to benefit local charities

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – The Rotary Club of the Reedy River Greenville is hosting the 2022 Duck Derby for the 18th year and organizers said they’re excited to send ducks down the river in person. COVID precautions meant the derby looked different the past couple of years. proceeds benefit charities supported by the rotary club. […]
GREENVILLE, SC
Restaurant Review

Top 5 Most Popular Burger Places in Savannah, Georgia

This list is based on prior customer reviews. Savannah, Georgia, often known as the Hostess City, was founded by General James Oglethorpe in 1733, making it one of the country's oldest cities. It was one of the first planned cities, with grids interspersed with squares. This lovely city, known as "The Hostess City of the South," has hidden jewels and a food scene worth exploring.
SAVANNAH, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art Museum#Wtoc Tv
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
141K+
Followers
103K+
Post
51M+
Views
ABOUT

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wsbtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy