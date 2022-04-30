ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Jake Humphrey forced to clear up praise of Saudi-run Newcastle on BT Sport after fan backlash

By Anthony Chapman
The US Sun
The US Sun
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LyoQ7_0fPBESdU00

JAKE HUMPHREY has taken to Twitter in an attempt to clarify his praise of Saudi Arabia-led Newcastle on BT Sport.

The TV host caused a major backlash when he blasted critics of mega-rich Toon before their 1-0 defeat to Liverpool today.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Qu4aq_0fPBESdU00
Jake Humphrey has been forced to clear up comments he made defending Newcastle live on air Credit: PA

Humphrey said: “As ever with this club, there are people standing on the sidelines, ready to snipe and have a bit of a pop.

“At the moment, the way they’re running the club, it’s proving difficult for them [the critics], isn’t it.”

The Magpies were controversially taken over by a Saudi-led consortium in a £300million deal earlier this season.

With Eddie Howe in tow, Newcastle embarked on a £90m January spree as signings like Dan Burn and Kieran Trippier steered them away from the drop zone.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3n9KFv_0fPBESdU00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Botht_0fPBESdU00

But despite Toon’s success on the pitch, many have raised concerns to Premier League chiefs over the ethics of the takeover, with Saudi Arabia having a poor track record on human rights.

Same-sex relationships are illegal in the Middle Eastern country, while 81 people were executed in just one day last month.

And Humphrey’s comments caused a major backlash on social media, with one user quipping: “That’s Amnesty International told.”

But Humphrey has now taken to Twitter in an attempt to clarify his words.

He wrote: “I appreciate how this clip looks. Let me be absolutely clear though.

“Eddie Howe had left us moments before this, we were talking about him, and my praise, my use of ‘they’ was aimed squarely and only at him and his staff.”

Many punters were left unconvinced though, with one replying: “That literally makes no sense.”

Another said: “Who’s criticised Howe and his staff though? They get nothing but praise from everybody.”

One noted: “Makes even less sense than your original comment.”

Another added: “Why don’t you be clear about your views regarding the ownership?”

Comments / 0

Related
The US Sun

‘This is how he gets revenge’ – Fans joke Rulli’s horror display against Liverpool is payback for Man City selling him

FOOTBALL fans have joked that Geronimo Rulli’s awful display against Liverpool was payback for Manchester City selling him. The goalkeeper, 29, committed three howlers for three Reds goals in Villarreal’s Champions League exit on Tuesday. The Spaniards, who lost the first leg 2-0, had the semi-final tie levelled...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dan Burn
Person
Jake Humphrey
Person
Eddie Howe
Person
Kieran Trippier
The US Sun

Barcelona ‘include Liverpool star Mo Salah on four-man transfer shortlist’ as they plot huge summer transfer

MO SALAH is rated Barcelona's THIRD-CHOICE striking target this summer - behind Erling Haaland and Robert Lewandowski. Romelu Lukaku is reportedly a lower-level back-up option as Manchester City and Real Madrid are favourites to land Haaland. Mundodeportivo say Barca are eyeing the four frontmen despite being happy with their ex-Arsenal...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bt Sport#Liverpool#Saudi#Newcastle On Bt Sport#Magpies#Middle Eastern
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
Country
Saudi Arabia
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Ethics
Soccer
Newcastle United F.C.
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
414K+
Followers
21K+
Post
134M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy