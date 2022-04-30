ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Adele’s Las Vegas residency reportedly has new home at Zappos Theater

By Kerry J. Byrne
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cOMcM_0fPBEJwB00

Rumor has it Adele finally has a new Las Vegas home.

The international pop sensation is about to finalize plans with Planet Hollywood to host her residency at Zappos Theater, TMZ reports , citing sources close to the singer.

The news comes months the “Rolling in the Deep” diva’s plans to plant her stakes at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace fell apart amid disputed reasons.

The British singer, 33, tearfully announced on Jan. 20 that she was postponing her “Weekends With Adele” residency — just one day before it was set to launch, leaving many fans who had already arrived in Sin City in the lurch.

COVID concerns and creative differences were cited as reasons the residency was postponed.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CJQCs_0fPBEJwB00
Adele tearfully announced on Jan. 20 that she was postponing her “Weekends With Adele” residency.
Instagram/@adele
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rVhTI_0fPBEJwB00
The Zappos Theater seats 7,000 audience members.
Getty Images for Caesars Enterta

The pending new deal appears to be a better one for Adele. The “Someone Like Your” songstress will reportedly get full creative control over the show and a larger cut of ticket sales at the 7,000-seat Zappos than she would have enjoyed at the 4,100-seat Caesars’s Palace performance center.

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ Star Daniela Ruah Has Fans Freaking Out Over Her ‘Absolutely Stunning’ Awards Show Look

“NCIS: Los Angeles” star Daniela Ruah absolutely killed it on the red carpet and stage last night at the International Portuguese Music Awards. While everyone at home was preparing for tonight’s “NCIS: Los Angeles” episode, Daniela Ruah was getting all dressed up to host the IMPA Awards. The ceremony took place at the Providence Performing Arts Center in Providence, Rhode Island, on Saturday, April 23.
LOS ANGELES, CA
TMZ.com

Ne-Yo Gets Married Again to Wife Crystal Renay in Vegas

Ne-Yo and his wife, Crystal Renay, are as serious as they can be about giving their marriage another go -- TMZ's learned, they just walked down the aisle again, and they did it up big!!!. Witnesses tell TMZ ... Ne-Yo and the former reality star got re-hitched Sunday night on...
CELEBRITIES
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
27K+
Followers
22K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy