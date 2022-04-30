Adele’s Las Vegas residency reportedly has new home at Zappos Theater

Rumor has it Adele finally has a new Las Vegas home.



The international pop sensation is about to finalize plans with Planet Hollywood to host her residency at Zappos Theater, TMZ reports , citing sources close to the singer.

The news comes months the “Rolling in the Deep” diva’s plans to plant her stakes at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace fell apart amid disputed reasons.

The British singer, 33, tearfully announced on Jan. 20 that she was postponing her “Weekends With Adele” residency — just one day before it was set to launch, leaving many fans who had already arrived in Sin City in the lurch.

COVID concerns and creative differences were cited as reasons the residency was postponed.

The pending new deal appears to be a better one for Adele. The “Someone Like Your” songstress will reportedly get full creative control over the show and a larger cut of ticket sales at the 7,000-seat Zappos than she would have enjoyed at the 4,100-seat Caesars’s Palace performance center.