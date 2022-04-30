ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blackburn 0-3 Bournemouth: Philip Billing scores twice after Dominic Solanke nets 30th of the season as Cherries stay on course for promotion to the Premier League and end play-off hopes of hosts

Scott Parker is backing Bournemouth to hold their nerve in their high-pressure promotion shoot-out with Nottingham Forest after a comfortable win.

The Cherries coasted to victory thanks to two second-half Philip Billing strikes after Dominic Solanke’s 30th goal of the campaign before the break put them en route to victory.

It leaves them three points ahead of third-placed Forest knowing a positive outcome against Steve Cooper’s side in what promises to be a nerve-jangling night at the Vitality Stadium on Tuesday will end their two-year Premier League exile.

Dominic Solanke bagged his 30th goal of the season as Bournemouth beat Blackburn

MATCH FACTS

Blackburn: Kaminski, Lenihan, van Hecke, Scott Wharton, Pickering, Travis,Rothwell (Dolan 60), Hedges (Poveda-Ocampo 60), Buckley, Gallagher (Dack 68), Brereton.

Subs Not Used: Ayala, Pears, Edun, Zeefuik.

Booked: Scott Wharton, Hedges, Buckley, van Hecke.

Bournemouth: Travers, Smith, Phillips, Kelly, Zemura, Lerma, Cook, Christie (Mepham 75),Billing, Anthony (Dembele 63), Solanke (Lowe 83).

Subs Not Used: Woodman, Brady, Moore, Pearson.

Booked: Phillips.

Goals: Solanke 21, Billing 70, 79.

Att: 21,396

Ref: Keith Stroud (Hampshire).

Anything else, and the race for second goes down to the last day.

Bournemouth’s victory also means Fulham’s title celebrations remain on ice until they tackle Luton on Sunday.

Parker is confident he can accompany his old club back into the top flight, and he said: ‘A win on Tuesday gets us promoted and that’s down to the hard work and quality we’ve shown.

‘We need to stay level and cool and focus on Tuesday and it’s a challenge we’re looking forward to. It’s the stage of the season where the games are high pressure because of what we’re competing for. Performances are secondary to results but this display was right up there.

‘I’ve stressed to the players to enjoy these moments, we’ve got an opportunity to achieve something and we need to embrace that. They stepped up again today and I have full trust in every single one of them.’

Billing headed down a long ball from Nat Phillips for an unmarked Solanke to calmly slot the ball home from 12 yards to open the scoring in the 21st minute.

Jaidon Anthony’s shot struck the bar and Harry Pickering blocked on the line from Jefferson Lerma but Bournemouth were rewarded for their dominance with two goals in the last 20 minutes.

Billing found the top corner from a Solanke cutback before the Danish midfielder beat Thomas Kaminski at the goalkeeper’s near post after Jordan Zemura’s through ball to leave Rovers with just one home victory since the end of February.

Solanke put the visitors ahead with a composed finish from 12-yards in the 21st minute

Blackburn were second in January, but uncertainty over Tony Mowbray’s future has contributed to a damaging run which saw this result finally extinguish their fading play-off hopes.

Mowbray confirmed in midweek that his tenure is set to end, with the club’s owners intent on bringing in a replacement for the manager this summer.

His out-of-sorts side created fleeting opportunities, with Mark Travers keeping out a Ben Brereton Diaz header before the Chile forward struck the near post from a diminishing angle.

Mowbray said: ‘It’s not for me to phone the owners to ask what’s going on.

Blackburn forward Ben Brereton Diaz (left) holds off Bournemouth's Adam Smith

‘We haven’t discussed anything at this stage. If the phone rings this week and it says I’m not needed then fine. If not, I’ll prepare the team for the game against Birmingham.

‘It’s confirmed in my mind that I’m leaving and it has been for some time now.

‘I feel as though I’m leaving the club with some talent in the squad and there are a lot of good things bubbling under here.

‘I love this group of players. We’ve missed out on the play-offs with a game to go which is frustrating but there is still a lot to be positive about.

‘I’d like to think I’ll leave this team in a better place than I found it in.’

