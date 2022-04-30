ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Rip Current Statement issued for Culebra, Mayaguez and Vicinity, North Central, Northeast by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-01 05:24:00 Expires: 2022-05-02 19:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Coastal Flood Statement issued for Dorchester by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-04 02:04:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-04 07:00:00 EDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Instruction: Do not drive through flooded roadways. Target Area: Dorchester COASTAL FLOOD STATEMENT IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Up to one foot of inundation above ground level in low- lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. * WHERE...Dorchester County, especially in the area of Bishops Head, MD. * WHEN...Until 7 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Shallow flooding is possible in the most vulnerable locations near the waterfront and shoreline. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. BISHOPS HEAD MD MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 3.2 FT, MODERATE 3.7 FT, MAJOR 4.2 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.1 FT, MODERATE 1.6 FT, MAJOR 2.1 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 04/04 AM 3.2 1.1 1.1 1 NONE 04/05 PM 2.7 0.6 1.0 1 NONE 05/05 AM 2.6 0.5 0.6 2 NONE 05/05 PM 2.1 0.0 0.5 1 NONE 06/05 AM 2.6 0.5 0.7 1 NONE 06/06 PM 2.4 0.3 0.8 1 NONE CAMBRIDGE MD MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 3.5 FT, MODERATE 4.0 FT, MAJOR 4.5 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.5 FT, MODERATE 2.0 FT, MAJOR 2.5 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 04/07 AM 3.1 1.1 1.0 1 NONE 04/07 PM 2.5 0.5 1.0 1 NONE 05/08 AM 2.5 0.5 0.4 1-2 NONE 05/08 PM 2.0 0.0 0.5 1 NONE 06/09 AM 2.7 0.7 0.7 1 NONE 06/09 PM 2.3 0.3 0.8 1 NONE
DORCHESTER COUNTY, MD
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Northern Erie, Southern Erie by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-04 01:03:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-04 04:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Northern Erie; Southern Erie Patchy Dense Fog Developing Across The Area Patchy dense fog is beginning to develop early this morning across the lakeshore areas, lowering visibilites to a mile or less in some spots. Patchy dense fog could persist into the morning hours which may impact the morning commute. Motorists may encounter fluctuating visibilities ranging from good to poor in short distances. If driving, slow down, use your low beam headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Wind River Mountains East by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-03 18:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-04 12:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Wind River Mountains East WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON MDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 12 to 18 inches in the southern part of the range including along South Pass. Northern parts of the range should expect 3 to 6 inches. * WHERE...Wind River Mountains East. * WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to noon MDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible across South Pass overnight. The hazardous conditions could impact the Wednesday morning commute.
FREMONT COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Arapahoe, Elbert, Lincoln, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 18:57:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-01 19:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Arapahoe; Elbert; Lincoln; Washington The National Weather Service in Denver Colorado has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Elbert County in east central Colorado Eastern Arapahoe County in northeastern Colorado Southwestern Washington County in northeastern Colorado Northeastern Lincoln County in east central Colorado * Until 730 PM MDT. * At 657 PM MDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 3 miles east of Agate to 7 miles northwest of Arriba, or along a line extending from 16 miles northwest of Limon to 15 miles west of Flagler, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Cottonwood Valley and Thurman. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
ARAPAHOE COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Burke, McDowell by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 13:22:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-01 14:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Please report damaging winds, hail, or flooding to the National Weather Service by calling toll free, 1, 800, 2 6 7, 8 1 0 1, or by posting on our Facebook page, or Tweet it using hashtag nwsgsp. Your message should describe the event and the specific location where it occurred. Target Area: Burke; McDowell The National Weather Service in Greenville-Spartanburg has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern McDowell County in western North Carolina Southwestern Burke County in western North Carolina * Until 200 PM EDT. * At 121 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Marion, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to trees and power lines. * Locations impacted include Morganton, Marion, Glen Alpine, Lake James State Park, Table Rock, Lake James, Nebo, Pleasant Gardens, Glenwood and Woodlawn. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BURKE COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Hutchinson by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 20:20:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-02 01:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage areas and low lying spots. Target Area: Hutchinson The National Weather Service in Amarillo has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Poor Drainage Areas for Northwestern Carson County in the Panhandle of Texas Southwestern Hutchinson County in the Panhandle of Texas * Until 1100 PM CDT. * At 758 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Overflowing poor drainage areas will result in minor flooding in the advisory area. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Borger, Fritch, Stinnett and Sanford.
HUTCHINSON COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Scurry by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 19:11:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-01 19:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Target Area: Scurry THE TORNADO WARNING FOR SOUTHWESTERN SCURRY COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 715 PM CDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and has exited the warned area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However large hail and gusty winds are still possible with this thunderstorm. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for western Texas.
SCURRY COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Fauquier by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-04 00:47:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-04 00:56:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Fauquier THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHEASTERN FAUQUIER COUNTY IS CANCELLED The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and has exited the warned area. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Beaverhead, Gallatin, Madison by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-04 02:17:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-04 10:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Beaverhead; Gallatin; Madison Patchy dense fog across the area this morning While most of the area remains clear this morning, a few areas of dense fog have developed overnight. Visibility in these areas of fog has dropped to under one-quarter mile at times. While fog should dissipate within 3 hours of sunrise, use caution if traveling, and be alert for areas of poor visibility.
BEAVERHEAD COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Benton, Buchanan, Delaware, Dubuque, Jackson, Jones, Linn by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-03 22:36:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-04 06:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Benton; Buchanan; Delaware; Dubuque; Jackson; Jones; Linn Patchy fog through sunrise Patchy fog will be possible through sunrise, especially in river valleys and low lying areas. The fog may be locally dense with visibilties under one half mile. Motorists should exercise caution early this morning as visibilities may change suddenly over very short distances.
BENTON COUNTY, IA
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for South Central Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-04 02:36:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-04 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution. Target Area: South Central Mountains WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. * WHERE...South Central Mountains. * WHEN...Until 8 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs may be blown down. Expect strong cross winds on area roadways.
LINCOLN COUNTY, NM
weather.gov

Beach Hazards Statement issued for Bolivar Peninsula, Brazoria Islands, Galveston Island by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-03 23:41:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-04 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions. Target Area: Bolivar Peninsula; Brazoria Islands; Galveston Island; Matagorda Islands BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING * WHAT...Persistent onshore winds bringing a high risk of rip currents and elevated surf and water levels to area beaches. * WHERE...Gulf-facing Beaches in Southeast Texas. * WHEN...Through Wednesday evening. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. Minor coastal flooding may be possible from higher than usual water levels at high tide.
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for St.Thomas...St. John.. and Adjacent Islands by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-04 03:55:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-04 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: St.Thomas...St. John.. and Adjacent Islands HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected due to breaking waves of 6 to 8 feet. * WHERE...In the U.S. Virgin Islands, beaches of northern and western Saint Thomas. In Puerto Rico, northern to northeastern beaches. * WHEN...Through this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Baldwin Central, Baldwin Inland, Clarke, Conecuh, Covington by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-04 03:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-04 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Baldwin Central; Baldwin Inland; Clarke; Conecuh; Covington; Escambia; Monroe DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...In Alabama, Clarke, Monroe, Conecuh, Escambia, Covington, Baldwin Inland and Baldwin Central Counties. In Florida, Escambia Inland, Santa Rosa Inland and Okaloosa Inland Counties. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Hampshire, Hardy by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-04 03:36:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-04 06:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Target Area: Hampshire; Hardy FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 615 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Virginia and eastern West Virginia, including the following counties: in northwest Virginia, Frederick and Shenandoah. In eastern West Virginia, Hampshire and Hardy. * WHEN...Until 615 AM EDT. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 336 AM EDT, local law enforcement reported ongoing flooding across the warned area. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Woodstock... Wardensville Star Tannery... Basye-Bryce Mountain Basye... Maurertown Toms Brook... Alonzaville Perry... Harmony Gravel Springs... Jerome - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
HAMPSHIRE COUNTY, WV
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Boone, Jackson, Kanawha, Lincoln, Putnam by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-04 00:03:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-04 02:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Boone; Jackson; Kanawha; Lincoln; Putnam A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Kanawha, central Putnam, northern Lincoln, southern Jackson and northwestern Boone Counties through 200 AM EDT At 116 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Teays Valley, or near Nitro, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 35 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Charleston, Nitro, Winfield, Hamlin, Jefferson, South Charleston, St. Albans, Dunbar, Hurricane, Sissonville, Eleanor, Poca, Institute, Tornado, Cross Lanes, Alum Creek, Julian, Teays Valley, Bancroft and Liberty. This includes the following highways Interstate 77 in West Virginia near mile marker 115, and between mile markers 117 and 123. Interstate 64 in West Virginia between mile markers 34 and 54. Route 119 between mile markers 55 and 75. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
BOONE COUNTY, WV
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Frederick, Shenandoah by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-04 01:40:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-04 07:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Target Area: Frederick; Shenandoah FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 615 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Virginia and eastern West Virginia, including the following counties: in northwest Virginia, Frederick and Shenandoah. In eastern West Virginia, Hampshire and Hardy. * WHEN...Until 615 AM EDT. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 336 AM EDT, local law enforcement reported ongoing flooding across the warned area. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Woodstock... Wardensville Star Tannery... Basye-Bryce Mountain Basye... Maurertown Toms Brook... Alonzaville Perry... Harmony Gravel Springs... Jerome - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
FREDERICK COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Central Laramie County, East Laramie County by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-04 02:24:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-04 09:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Central Laramie County; East Laramie County; South Laramie Range; South Laramie Range Foothills DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM MDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...South Laramie Range, South Laramie Range Foothills, Central Laramie County and East Laramie County. * WHEN...Until 9 AM MDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility overnight through this morning. Visibilities may lower to one tenth of a mile or less at times.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Cowley by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-04 03:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-05 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Cowley FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM NOON CDT TODAY THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Areas of moderate to heavy rainfall will begin this afternoon and become more widespread tonight. * WHERE...A portion of South Central Kansas, including the following county, Cowley. * WHEN...From Noon CDT today through Thursday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Low-water crossings may be flooded. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Rainfall amounts of one to three inches are possible. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
COWLEY COUNTY, KS

