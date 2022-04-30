Rip Current Statement issued for Culebra, Mayaguez and Vicinity, North Central, Northeast by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-04 03:36:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-04 06:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Target Area: Hampshire; Hardy FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 615 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Virginia and eastern West Virginia, including the following counties: in northwest Virginia, Frederick and Shenandoah. In eastern West Virginia, Hampshire and Hardy. * WHEN...Until 615 AM EDT. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 336 AM EDT, local law enforcement reported ongoing flooding across the warned area. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Woodstock... Wardensville Star Tannery... Basye-Bryce Mountain Basye... Maurertown Toms Brook... Alonzaville Perry... Harmony Gravel Springs... Jerome - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

HAMPSHIRE COUNTY, WV ・ 1 HOUR AGO