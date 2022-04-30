Rip Current Statement issued for Culebra, Mayaguez and Vicinity, North Central, Northeast by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-04 00:03:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-04 02:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Boone; Jackson; Kanawha; Lincoln; Putnam A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Kanawha, central Putnam, northern Lincoln, southern Jackson and northwestern Boone Counties through 200 AM EDT At 116 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Teays Valley, or near Nitro, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 35 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Charleston, Nitro, Winfield, Hamlin, Jefferson, South Charleston, St. Albans, Dunbar, Hurricane, Sissonville, Eleanor, Poca, Institute, Tornado, Cross Lanes, Alum Creek, Julian, Teays Valley, Bancroft and Liberty. This includes the following highways Interstate 77 in West Virginia near mile marker 115, and between mile markers 117 and 123. Interstate 64 in West Virginia between mile markers 34 and 54. Route 119 between mile markers 55 and 75. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
