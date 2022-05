Will Keane’s double sealed Wigan Athletic’s League One title as they recorded a 3-0 win at Shrewsbury. Striker Keane ended the campaign as the division’s top goalscorer, taking his tally to 26, to beat Sunderland’s Ross Stewart who finished with 24. The Latics cruised to the title, completing their promotion to the Championship, with Shrewsbury’s Josh Vela scoring an own goal to set the visitors on their way.

