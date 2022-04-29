ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilkes-barre, PA

Monstrous Machines cruise back into Mohegan Sun Arena for a weekend filled with mud-flinging fun and more!

WNEP-TV 16
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA whole lot of horsepower involving some...

www.wnep.com

WNEP-TV 16

Reasons to smile: Awesome May moments

This weekend's weather was among the best we've seen since fall. It made for many memorable moments. They're the focus of this Reasons To Smile segment.
Newswatch 16

Jurassic Wonder Show in Lycoming County

HUGHESVILLE, Pa. — This weekend, step back in time to when dinosaurs roamed the earth. The Jurassic Wonder drive-thru is coming to the Lycoming County Fairgrounds in Hughesville. Families can check out the animatronic dinosaurs that you may have seen before on the big screen. "Made by the same...
Times Leader

Beyond the Byline: Sandy Beach will forever be etched in my mind

WILKES-BARRE — As soon as I heard that Sandy Beach was for sale, I fired up the Way Back Machine and returned to 1969 and it was all good again. It was Friday evening and we were standing in front of C. Matus News on West Main Street, Plymouth, holding up the parking meters and watching the world go by. We were passing time until we headed out to Harveys Lake for the dance.
WBRE

Knoebels jumpstarts 2022 season with opening weekend

ELYSBURG, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Over the course of the next few months tens of thousands will enjoy the adrenaline rush of what Knoebels has to offer. The amusement park opened this weekend for the season. The park just closed at six o’clock and the turnout for the first weekend has been positive even with […]
