Monstrous Machines cruise back into Mohegan Sun Arena for a weekend filled with mud-flinging fun and more!

WILKES-BARRE — As soon as I heard that Sandy Beach was for sale, I fired up the Way Back Machine and returned to 1969 and it was all good again. It was Friday evening and we were standing in front of C. Matus News on West Main Street, Plymouth, holding up the parking meters and watching the world go by. We were passing time until we headed out to Harveys Lake for the dance.

WILKES-BARRE, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO