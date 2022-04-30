ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Norwich relegated as Liverpool keep up title challenge

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Mf2Fa_0fPBALqT00

Norwich’s relegation from the Premier League was confirmed following defeat at Aston Villa after Burnley came from behind to beat strugglers Watford, while Liverpool kept up the pace at the top with a 1-0 win at Newcastle.

The Canaries needed to pick up at least a point to cling on to their Premier League status for another week, and hope Burnley’s revival did not continue when they travelled to fellow strugglers Watford.

Dean Smith’s return to Villa Park for the first time since his dismissal in November did not get off to a solid start as Leon Bailey saw a shot pushed onto the crossbar by Norwich goalkeeper Tim Krul.

Villa took the lead through Ollie Watkins five minutes before the break, with substitute Danny Ings also on the scoresheet during added time to inflict a first relegation on their former boss, who had taken over at Carrow Road from Daniel Farke.

Liverpool, showing five changes ahead of the Champions League semi-final second leg against Villarreal, took the lead in the 19th minute at St James’ Park through a controversial goal from Naby Keita.

Newcastle were incensed after referee Andre Marriner waved away appeals for a foul on Fabian Schar as James Milner slid in, with the ball eventually finding Keita who slotted home in the six-yard box.

Miguel Almiron saw his effort late in the first half ruled out by an offside flag as Liverpool went into the break still ahead.

Sadio Mane and then substitute Mohamed Salah both squandered decent opportunities in the second half.

Newcastle, though, failed to conjure an equaliser as Liverpool moved two points ahead of Manchester City, who travel to Leeds in Saturday’s 5.30pm kick-off.

Burnley climbed to 16th – five points clear of Everton who have two games in hand – after they came from behind to win 2-1 at Watford.

The Hornets took an early lead through an own goal from Burnley captain James Tarkowski after the ball bounced off the crossbar and onto his back in the eighth minute.

Burnley were given a penalty for a foul on Dwight McNeil by Moussa Sissoko, but the decision was overturned by VAR, with a free-kick awarded on the edge of the area instead.

Ashley Barnes’ header struck the crossbar before the Clarets were level when Jack Cork nodded in with eight minutes left.

There was, though, still time for Josh Brownhill to strike a late winner from 20 yards, which confirmed Norwich’s relegation and also left Watford on the brink.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bXI2I_0fPBALqT00
Wilfried Zaha came off the bench to score a stoppage-time winner (Andrew Matthews/PA) (PA Wire)

Substitute Wilfried Zaha struck as stoppage time winner as Crystal Palace came from behind to win 2-1 at Southampton.

Oriol Romeu headed the Saints in front from a James Ward-Prowse corner after nine minutes.

Eberechi Eze hauled Palace level on the hour, volleying in a cross from Nathaniel Clyne, and Zaha struck in added time to complete the turnaround.

Brighton missed a first-half penalty, but still ran out 3-0 winners at Wolves.

The visitors had the chance to take the lead from the spot after VAR had ruled for a handball against Romain Saiss – but Alexis Mac Allister saw his effort hit the post.

The Seagulls were then given another spot-kick five minutes before the break for a foul on Danny Welbeck and this time Mac Allister did hit the back of the net.

Leandro Trossard added a second for Brighton with 20 minutes left before Yves Bissouma wrapped things up late on with a 25-yard strike.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Karim Benzema chasing Champions League single-season scoring record

Karim Benzema goes into Real Madrid’s second leg against Manchester City with the Champions League single-season scoring record in sight. Benzema’s 14 goals in this season’s competition are just three shy of Cristiano Ronaldo’s record, and joint-fifth in the chart overall. Here, the PA news agency...
SOCCER
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Wilfried Zaha
Person
Moussa Sissoko
Person
Tim Krul
Person
Oriol Romeu
Person
Ollie Watkins
Person
James Tarkowski
Person
Nathaniel Clyne
Person
Dwight Mcneil
Person
Josh Brownhill
Person
Mohamed Salah
newschain

Football rumours: Romelu Lukaku knocks back interest despite Chelsea frustration

Despite being consigned to the fringes by Thomas Tuchel in recent months, Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku has no interest in joining AC Milan or Newcastle – the latter of which are one of the few teams able to afford his salary and transfer fee. The Evening Standard reports that the 28-year-old is frustrated over his lack of opportunities at the Blues but will knock back offers from the two clubs.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#Relegation#The Premier League#Canaries#The Champions League
newschain

Luis Diaz inspires Liverpool fightback to beat Villarreal after second-leg scare

Liverpool booked their third Champions League final in five seasons after a chaotic 3-2 second-leg win in Villarreal saw them progress 5-2 on aggregate. While the three-goal cushion may look comfortable this was a test of their nerve and powers of recovery as an awful first half by their standards saw their first-leg advantage wiped out by debut goals in the competition from Boulaye Dia and Francis Coquelin.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Everton F.C.
NewsBreak
Burnley F.C.
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Leeds United F.C.
Soccer
Newcastle United F.C.
Soccer
Aston Villa F.C.
newschain

Jay Rodriguez signs new two-year deal with Burnley

Burnley striker Jay Rodriguez has signed a new two-year deal with the Premier League club. Rodriguez, 32, whose previous contract was set to expire in June, has scored two goals in 29 league appearances for the Clarets this season. Burnley tweeted: “Jay Rodriguez has signed a new two-year contract at...
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Chris Johnston gives Montrose upper hand in play-off against Airdrie

Chris Johnston’s goal earned Montrose a 1-0 play-off advantage and ended Airdrie’s 20-match unbeaten league run. Johnston fired home in the ninth minute of the cinch Championship play-off semi-final first leg at Links Park after the Diamonds failed to deal with an Andrew Steeves cross. Lyall Cameron and...
SOCCER
newschain

French Guineas on the agenda for Cachet

Newmarket heroine Cachet is “more likely than not” to bid for a Guineas double in the Poule d’Essai des Pouliches at ParisLongchamp on Sunday week. Winner of the Nell Gwyn Stakes at Newmarket last month, the daughter of Aclaim returned to the Rowley Mile to provide trainer George Boughey and owners Highclere Thoroughbred Racing with a famous Classic success in Sunday’s Qipco 1000 Guineas.
ANIMALS
newschain

Both sides of abortion debate stunned by Supreme Court leak

The owner of an Alabama abortion clinic was flying home from a conference with other abortion providers on Monday night when a leaked Supreme Court draft opinion began ricocheting around the world. As Dalton Johnson read it, he was struck by the harshness of the language that would end the...
ALABAMA STATE
newschain

Jayson Molumby joins West Brom from Brighton on three-year deal

Republic of Ireland midfielder Jayson Molumby has signed a three-year deal at West Brom following a successful loan spell from Brighton this season. Steve Bruce indicated last week that the 22-year-old would be staying at The Hawthorns after playing 30 times for the Baggies in the Championship this term, allowing the club to exercise an option which kicked in once he had clocked up 25 appearances.
SOCCER
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
132K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy