ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Forest Green lose top spot for first time since September with Harrogate defeat

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13Klqq_0fPBADmf00

Harrogate proved to be Forest Green’s promotion party poopers as Rovers relinquished top spot in League Two for the first time since September.

Jack Muldoon put Harrogate ahead from the spot in the first half before Jamille Matt netted the equaliser with his 19th goal of the season, again from the penalty spot.

Sunderland loanee Jack Diamond regained the lead for Harrogate a minute after the restart and substitute Lloyd Curry made it 3-1 after 72 minutes.

A high-octane first half saw Forest Green open with poise – Baily Cargill nodding wide from a Nicky Cadden cross and Jack Aitchison fizzing over from the edge of the box.

Harrogate keeper Joe Cracknell kept the scoreline blank by clawing away a point-blank Matt header.

Harrogate nosed ahead against the run of play when Kane Wilson tripped Diamond in the box for Muldoon to send Luke McGee the wrong way from the spot on 40 minutes.

Rovers replied in first-half stoppage-time – Matt striking from the spot after Wilson had been tripped in the box by Town captain Warren Burrell.

A minute after the restart Rovers were caught cold as Diamond picked his spot from the edge of the box to regain the lead for Town.

Simon Weaver’s side made it 3-1 with 18 minutes left, substitute Kerry thumping the ball home as Rovers surrendered top spot to Exeter.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Karim Benzema chasing Champions League single-season scoring record

Karim Benzema goes into Real Madrid’s second leg against Manchester City with the Champions League single-season scoring record in sight. Benzema’s 14 goals in this season’s competition are just three shy of Cristiano Ronaldo’s record, and joint-fifth in the chart overall. Here, the PA news agency...
SOCCER
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nicky Cadden
Person
Jamille Matt
Person
Luke Mcgee
Person
Warren Burrell
Person
Baily Cargill
Person
Kane Wilson
Person
Jack Muldoon
Person
Jack Aitchison
Person
Joe Cracknell
Person
Simon Weaver
newschain

French Guineas on the agenda for Cachet

Newmarket heroine Cachet is “more likely than not” to bid for a Guineas double in the Poule d’Essai des Pouliches at ParisLongchamp on Sunday week. Winner of the Nell Gwyn Stakes at Newmarket last month, the daughter of Aclaim returned to the Rowley Mile to provide trainer George Boughey and owners Highclere Thoroughbred Racing with a famous Classic success in Sunday’s Qipco 1000 Guineas.
ANIMALS
newschain

Kane Williamson to captain New Zealand in Test series against England

Kane Williamson will return to captain New Zealand for next month’s Test series against England after the Black Caps named a quartet of uncapped players in a 20-strong touring squad. Williamson has not featured for the Kiwis since November because of a persistent elbow injury and missed the drawn...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#In The Box#Harrogate#Curry#Forest Green#League Two#Jamille#Sunderland#Nicky Cadden Cross#Town
newschain

Britain on course for May heatwave

Britain could face a heatwave from around mid-May, the Met Office has said, as temperatures start to climb from Saturday onwards. Meteorologist Marco Petagna said the weather could get “very warm” later this month, peaking around 22C or 23C in the south of England. “Temperatures are several degrees...
ENVIRONMENT
newschain

Susanna Reid: Elsie was disappointed with PM’s response to her situation

Susanna Reid has said 77-year-old Elsie was “disappointed” with Boris Johnson following his response to her situation in an interview with Good Morning Britain. The Prime Minister was challenged with Elsie’s case on the ITV show on Tuesday morning, and told the 77-year old has seen her energy bill soar, forcing her to cut down to one meal a day and resort to travelling on buses throughout the day to stay out of her home and keep her bills down.
U.K.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
newschain

US abortion trends have changed since landmark 1973 ruling

The abortion landscape has changed in the United States since the Supreme Court’s Roe v Wade decision in 1973. A leaked draft of a Supreme Court decision suggests a majority of justices support throwing out that ruling, which legalised abortion nationwide. The most comprehensive abortion data is collected by...
U.S. POLITICS
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
132K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy