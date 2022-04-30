ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Burnley secure vital comeback win at Watford as Norwich’s relegation confirmed

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zo3JB_0fPBA9L000

Burnley came back from a goal down in the final 10 minutes to move five points clear of the bottom three with a 2-1 win at Watford which confirmed Norwich’s relegation.

The Clarets’ fightback also all but relegated their opponents, who fell 12 points from safety with four games to go, and turned up the heat on 18th-placed Everton and fellow strugglers Leeds.

An own goal from James Tarkowski handed the home side the lead, and the visitors can consider themselves unlucky with the manner of the goal, as Juraj Kucka’s strike rebounded off the crossbar and into the net off the back of the Burnley defender.

Burnley left it late to find a leveller, with Jack Cork heading in an 83rd-minute equaliser before Josh Brownhill’s strike completed the turnaround for the visitors.

The Hornets must now win all of their remaining matches and achieve a significant goal-difference swing, while hoping other results go their way, to remain in the top flight.

Burnley’s turnaround after parting company with Sean Dyche continued, with the Clarets taking 10 points from four games since Mike Jackson took over at Turf Moor.

Watford opened the scoring with an eighth-minute own goal from Tarkowski.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0X71AK_0fPBA9L000
Watford opened the scoring (John Walton/PA) (PA Wire)

Joao Pedro had an opportunity to double his side’s lead in the 14th minute when he cleverly controlled a long ball from goalkeeper Ben Foster, taking the ball away from the defender, before firing over the bar.

Burnley looked to hit back, with their first significant chance of the game, but Brownhill’s strike from distance skidded wide of the target.

The visitors looked to have been given a way back into the game when referee Craig Pawson pointed at the penalty spot, but it was correctly overturned by VAR and a free-kick awarded instead.

Burnley looked to get on the front foot at the start of the second half, with Nathan Collins attempting to lift the ball goalwards, only for Foster to make a straightforward save.

However, Ismaila Sarr drove forward to create an opportunity, and the ball fell to Kucka, but his well-hit strike was saved by an outstretched Nick Pope.

Burnley had a good chance in the 74th minute when Ashley Barnes’ header was tipped onto the crossbar by Foster who then managed to scramble the ball away.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ljOcE_0fPBA9L000
Jack Cork, left, scored for Burnley (Martin Rickett/PA) (PA Wire)

Foster had to make another save less than four minutes later with Burnley continuing to push for the equaliser.

Burnley had been pushing throughout the second half for an equaliser, which came in the 83rd minute, as Cork timed his run well to head home from a ball from Charlie Taylor down the left.

Less than three minutes later the Clarets had taken the lead, with Watford struggling to contain the visitors.

The hosts were unable to clear their lines before the ball fell to Brownhill who fired it into the bottom corner, before sprinting the length of the pitch to celebrate with the travelling support.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sean Dyche
Person
Ben Foster
Person
Jack Cork
Person
James Tarkowski
Person
Josh Brownhill
Person
Ashley Barnes
Person
Juraj Kucka
Person
Nathan Collins
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Watford#Relegation#Everton#Hornets
newschain

French Guineas on the agenda for Cachet

Newmarket heroine Cachet is “more likely than not” to bid for a Guineas double in the Poule d’Essai des Pouliches at ParisLongchamp on Sunday week. Winner of the Nell Gwyn Stakes at Newmarket last month, the daughter of Aclaim returned to the Rowley Mile to provide trainer George Boughey and owners Highclere Thoroughbred Racing with a famous Classic success in Sunday’s Qipco 1000 Guineas.
ANIMALS
newschain

Karim Benzema chasing Champions League single-season scoring record

Karim Benzema goes into Real Madrid’s second leg against Manchester City with the Champions League single-season scoring record in sight. Benzema’s 14 goals in this season’s competition are just three shy of Cristiano Ronaldo’s record, and joint-fifth in the chart overall. Here, the PA news agency...
SOCCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Everton F.C.
NewsBreak
Burnley F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
newschain

Football rumours: Romelu Lukaku knocks back interest despite Chelsea frustration

Despite being consigned to the fringes by Thomas Tuchel in recent months, Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku has no interest in joining AC Milan or Newcastle – the latter of which are one of the few teams able to afford his salary and transfer fee. The Evening Standard reports that the 28-year-old is frustrated over his lack of opportunities at the Blues but will knock back offers from the two clubs.
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Jay Rodriguez signs new two-year deal with Burnley

Burnley striker Jay Rodriguez has signed a new two-year deal with the Premier League club. Rodriguez, 32, whose previous contract was set to expire in June, has scored two goals in 29 league appearances for the Clarets this season. Burnley tweeted: “Jay Rodriguez has signed a new two-year contract at...
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Jurgen Klopp: Liverpool ‘ready to suffer’ at Villarreal to reach European final

Manager Jurgen Klopp believes Liverpool have to be “ready to suffer” against Villarreal in order to get through their Champions League semi-final second leg in Spain. The Reds hold a 2-0 lead from last week’s first leg as they look to book their third final in five seasons, but Klopp has warned his players they must prepare themselves for a difficult night at El Madrigal.
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Paramount+ streaming service to launch in the UK and Ireland in June

The Paramount+ streaming service will launch in the UK and Ireland on June 22, the company has confirmed. The US media giant’s platform will feature content from the firm’s range of studios and brands, including Paramount Pictures, Comedy Central, MTV and Nickelodeon. Paramount confirmed the service will cost...
BUSINESS
newschain

Both sides of abortion debate stunned by Supreme Court leak

The owner of an Alabama abortion clinic was flying home from a conference with other abortion providers on Monday night when a leaked Supreme Court draft opinion began ricocheting around the world. As Dalton Johnson read it, he was struck by the harshness of the language that would end the...
ALABAMA STATE
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
132K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy