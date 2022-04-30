ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Magna, UT

POLICE: Man says he’ll ‘come back and shoot all the kids’ at football practice in Magna

By Ryan Bittan
 3 days ago

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah ( ABC4 ) – Charges have once again been filed against 38-year-old Joshua Howard, a man accused of threatening to shoot children at a high school football practice at Magna Copper Park in Salt Lake County.

Howard was reportedly involved in a verbal altercation with a female at a public park in Magna near a playground and field area. Authorities say 18 children were at the playground and a high school football practice was taking place.

Police say the argument between Howard and the female “got to the point where the football coach intervened and told the suspect to leave the area.”

300 grams of heroin and $37,000 dollars seized from Mexican Cartel members in Utah

According to court documents, Howard was “yelling at her and backing her into a tree.”

When asked to leave, Howard allegedly threatened to go get a gun and “come back and shoot all the kids.” The football coach then suspended practice and sent the students home.

When police were called, Howard had allegedly left the area.

Howard was charged Wednesday in the 3rd District Court with one count of Threat of Terrorism, a second-degree felony.

No further information is currently available.

bidenhater
3d ago

Yeah as usual slap his hands and let him go free. …. Or we could take it serious and lock him up so he doesn’t carry through with his threats.?

Donna Becker
2d ago

he is a danger to the community and I hope they put him away! if they don't it's not going to end well for the kids!!!

