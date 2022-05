It's time to hit the road and discover some of the most beautiful destinations in America. Indian Motorcycle, America’s First Motorcycle Company, today announced the debut of its first-ever motorcycle touring series, Epic Pursuits. The two-wheel travel series will take viewers on three unique adventures aboard the Indian Pursuit, the brand’s most-capable touring machine. Whether a long-time, avid motorcyclist or newly licensed rider, Epic Pursuits champions the totally unique experience, camaraderie and euphoria that can only be found when road-tripping with friends on motorcycles.

