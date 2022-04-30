ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

City to restart process on a future Municipal Services Center

By Veronica Brezina
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe city’s long-discussed plans of working with a developer to build a new Municipal Services Center and redevelop the old MSC site have come to a halt. “After a detailed review of the proposal, we determined it was not in the city’s best interest to continue with the previous process,” Janelle...

