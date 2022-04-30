ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Aaron Collins hat-trick boosts Bristol Rovers’ promotion hopes

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nhSf1_0fPB9Ctg00

Hat-trick hero Aaron Collins snatched a late winner as promotion-chasing Bristol Rovers twice overturned a two-goal deficit to beat Rochdale 4-3 and improve their hopes of promotion from Sky Bet League Two.

Dale took a two-goal lead into the break after Luke Charman netted in the ninth minute and added a second eight minutes later.

Rovers improved after the break and Sam Finley brought them back into the game with a composed finish in the 53rd minute.

Dale restored their two-goal lead on the hour mark when Matt Done teed up Corey O’Keeffe to beat James Belshaw in the Rovers goal at the second attempt.

However, Rovers hit back in the 66th minute, Antony Evans sliding an intelligent delivery across the face of goal for Collins to convert.

Joey Barton’s visitors levelled the scores in the 89th minute, Harry Anderson setting up Collins for his second of the afternoon.

And the three points were secured in dramatic fashion in the fifth minute of added time when Elliott Anderson’s header was turned home by Collins.

The visitors’ Paul Coutts was sent off in the eighth minute of added time following a melee in his own penalty area, but Joey Barton’s team held on to see out a win which keeps alive their hopes of automatic promotion and makes sure of a place in the play-offs at least.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Chris Johnston gives Montrose upper hand in play-off against Airdrie

Chris Johnston’s goal earned Montrose a 1-0 play-off advantage and ended Airdrie’s 20-match unbeaten league run. Johnston fired home in the ninth minute of the cinch Championship play-off semi-final first leg at Links Park after the Diamonds failed to deal with an Andrew Steeves cross. Lyall Cameron and...
SOCCER
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Luke Charman
Person
Harry Anderson
Person
Corey O'keeffe
Person
Joey Barton
Person
Paul Coutts
Person
Matt Done
Person
Sam Finley
newschain

Both sides of abortion debate stunned by Supreme Court leak

The owner of an Alabama abortion clinic was flying home from a conference with other abortion providers on Monday night when a leaked Supreme Court draft opinion began ricocheting around the world. As Dalton Johnson read it, he was struck by the harshness of the language that would end the...
ALABAMA STATE
newschain

French Guineas on the agenda for Cachet

Newmarket heroine Cachet is “more likely than not” to bid for a Guineas double in the Poule d’Essai des Pouliches at ParisLongchamp on Sunday week. Winner of the Nell Gwyn Stakes at Newmarket last month, the daughter of Aclaim returned to the Rowley Mile to provide trainer George Boughey and owners Highclere Thoroughbred Racing with a famous Classic success in Sunday’s Qipco 1000 Guineas.
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hat Trick#Rochdale 4 3#Sky Bet League Two
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Sports
newschain

Susanna Reid: Elsie was disappointed with PM’s response to her situation

Susanna Reid has said 77-year-old Elsie was “disappointed” with Boris Johnson following his response to her situation in an interview with Good Morning Britain. The Prime Minister was challenged with Elsie’s case on the ITV show on Tuesday morning, and told the 77-year old has seen her energy bill soar, forcing her to cut down to one meal a day and resort to travelling on buses throughout the day to stay out of her home and keep her bills down.
U.K.
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
132K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy