Austin Dillon Tackles the Monster Mile in the No. 3 BREZTRI AEROSPHERE® (budesonide, glycopyrrolate, and formoterol fumarate) Inhalation Aerosol Camaro ZL1. "We found out why they call Dover Motor Speedway “The Monster Mile.” It was a long, hard couple of days. Our BREZTRI AEROSPHERE® (budesonide, glycopyrrolate, and formoterol fumarate) Inhalation Aerosol Camaro ZL1 wasn’t very good for most of the race. We struggled with a very stiff front end and a tight-handling condition no matter what chassis adjustments we made. This No. 3 team never gave up, though. We worked hard to make adjustments and it finally started to handle a little bit better with about 60 laps remaining in the race. By then, we were running pretty decent lap times but it was too late to make up much ground. It’s not what we wanted this weekend, but we’ll regroup and head to Darlington Raceway.”

DOVER, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO