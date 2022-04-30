ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mercedes-EQ's Stoffel Vandoorne Tops the Podium in Monaco

By Adam Sinclair
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Stoffel Vandoorne mastered the streets of Monte Carlo with a tactical drive to win the 2022 Monaco E-Prix Round 6 for Mercedes-EQ Formula E Team and take the ABB FIA Formula E Drivers' World Championship lead. The Belgian beat polesitter Mitch Evans (Jaguar TCS Racing) to the top step, while DS...

