Flood Warning issued for Kittson, Marshall by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-04 01:58:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-04 02:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: People outdoors should seek shelter immediately. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Motorists should slow down and be prepared for possible loss of control due to hydroplaning. Target Area: Fayette; Henry; Lamar; Spalding A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Spalding, southeastern Fayette, northeastern Pike, southwestern Henry and northwestern Lamar Counties through 230 AM EDT At 157 AM EDT, a strong thunderstorm was over Zetella, or 8 miles west of Griffin, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Up to 40 mph wind, frequent cloud to ground lightning and heavy rain. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect minor damage to tree limbs and blowing around of light, unsecured objects. Heavy rain may cause temporary street flooding especially in poor drainage areas. Locations impacted include Griffin, Hampton, Brooks, Williamson, Orchard Hill, Sunny Side, East Griffin, Highland Mills, Towalaga, Experiment, Walker Mill, Birdie, Vaughn, Rover, Luella, Liberty Hill, Digbey and Zetella. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
