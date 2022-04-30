MPD: Man shoots and robs victim on Holcombe Avenue Friday night

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department have confirmed that a man was shot and robbed on Holcombe Avenue Friday night.

At about 8 p.m. on Friday, April 29, officers with the Mobile Police Department responded to Holcombe Avenue for a shooting near the “Sauce In Da City” clothing store. When officers arrived they were told the victim was taken to University Medical Center.

Police describe the suspect as a black male who was wearing a mask and long t-shirt and was armed with a gun. According to officers, the suspect ran up to the victim, shot him in his chest, and stole money from his pocket.

No names have been released. Officials said this investigation is ongoing.

