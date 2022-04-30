ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mental Health

Long Islanders take part in National Prescription Drug Take Back Day

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UBZEz_0fPB6Pak00

Saturday marked National Prescription Drug Take Back Day, allowing Long Island residents the chance to get potentially dangerous prescription drugs out of their homes.

Expired or leftover pills were disposed at nearly a dozen locations on Long Island, as part of a nationwide effort to educate the public on how to discard medications safely.

"More than 70% of the folks who are addicted to opioids didn't get it from a drug dealer in a dark alley. They got it from their families medicine cabinet," said Jeffrey Reynolds, Director of Family and Children's Association Long Island. "That's why events like today are so critical to keeping people safe."

Reynolds says Long Island has been hit hard by opioid crisis. He says the pandemic and the rise in mental health issues has only made things worse.

"These kinds of events are really helping to bring to the forefront to families the importance of the dangers of prescription drugs when they are not prescribed to you," added Cathy Samuels of the Massapequa Takes Action Coalition.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prescription Drugs#Opioids#Islanders
News 12

NYPD: 23-year-old Bronx woman killed in late night shooting

The search is on for the person that shot and killed a Bronx woman, police say. Police have released new video of what they believe may have been the getaway car that one of the shooters took off in on the night that Sally Ntim was killed. In the video,...
News 12

Asian American woman attacked in Queens

Police in New York City have released video of an attack on an Asian American person in Queens. The incident happened last week. Police say a 68-year-old woman tried to cross the street when a man went to her and punche her. Police are now trying to figure out who...
QUEENS, NY
News 12

Two men convicted of animal cruelty in Putnam County

Two Hudson Valley men have been convicted in separate animal abuse cases. According to the Putnam County SPCA, Caleb Shuk, 19, of Philipstown, has been sentenced to two years’ probation for torturing and killing a bat in Putnam Valley. They say Shuk used a large rock to crush it all while yelling expletives about COVID-19 and laughing. Shuk pleaded guilty to committing one count of animal cruelty, a class A misdemeanor.
PUTNAM COUNTY, NY
News 12

Elmsford vet charged with abusing animals

An Elmsford veterinarian has been charged with abusing animals. Authorities say Javier Diaz was caught on camera punching and kicking multiple animals while their owners were waiting in the lobby. Javier Diaz took off running as he left Elmsford Village Court Friday. The veterinarian and owner of Main Street Animal...
ELMSFORD, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
News 12

Police: Motorcyclist, 20, from Milford killed in crash

A 20-year-old Milford man has died following accident involving a car and motorcycle. It happened just before 7:30 p.m. Saturday in the area of Boston Post Road and Cedarhurst Lane in Milford. Police say by Austin Micha was traveling west on Boston Post Road when he collided a Lexus traveling...
MILFORD, NJ
News 12

News 12

71K+
Followers
23K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy