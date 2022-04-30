ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

10 Best Award-Winning Historical Movies of All Time (in Chronological Order)

By Maddie P
Collider
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBelieve it or not, historical epic is one of the oldest film genres ever made. The powerful characters, larger-than-life scenes, and overwhelming action sequences are not only visually stimulating but also leave a lasting impression on the audience. That’s perhaps why most good historical movies remain iconic even years after their...

collider.com

Comments / 0

Related
IndieWire

Jonathan Majors Says He Was Punched in the Face ‘100 Times’ While Filming ‘Creed III’

Click here to read the full article. Nearly 50 years after the original “Rocky” hit theaters, the classic boxing franchise keeps getting up off the mat. Ryan Coogler breathed new life into the series with 2015’s “Creed,” which followed Sylvester Stallone’s Rocky Balboa as he trained a young boxer named Adonis (Michael B. Jordan), the son of his late rival Apollo Creed. The film earned strong reviews for taking the franchise in a modern direction while maintaining what people loved about the original films, and sequels were quickly planned. When “Creed II” was released in 2018, it cemented Michael B. Jordan’s...
MOVIES
Collider

Margot Robbie Is 'Barbie' in First Image Revealed at CinemaCon

One of the most intriguing films coming out in 2023 is Warner Brothers’ Barbie starring Margot Robbie, directed by Greta Gerwig. There has been so much casting news over the last couple of months, but now we have our first official picture of Robbie in costume and a confirmed release date. Barbie will be released on July 21, 2023.
MOVIES
Collider

The 9 Best James McAvoy Performances From Mr. Tumnus to Charles Xavier

James McAvoy is one of the most promising actors of his generation. We recently saw him pop up for a surprise cameo in Judd Apatow’s much-derided Netflix comedy The Bubble, and it's safe to say that McAvoy’s brief screen time is the only scene worth watching in the disastrous film. Before he became best known for his performance as Charles Xavier in the X-Men series, McAvoy was a breakout star on television, thanks to his role as Dan Foster in the 2003 miniseries State of Play.
CELEBRITIES
Collider

How 'The Secret Life of Walter Mitty' Walked So 'Severance' Could Run

Severance is not only another win for Apple TV+, but it continues to showcase Ben Stiller's range as a director. The series follows a program at the biotech giant Lumon, which allows employees to separate their non-work memories from their personal life. On the surface, this sounds like the perfect way to manage work-but in true science fiction fashion, there's a horrifying twist to the procedure. Stiller serves as the director and executive producer of Severance, directing six of the nine episodes that make up the first season. It's rather fitting because Severance shares a bit in common with his 2013 film The Secret Life of Walter Mitty.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brendan Gleeson
Person
Eric Bana
Person
Kirk Douglas
Person
Koyuki
Person
Orson Welles
Person
Djimon Hounsou
Person
Marton Csokas
Collider

9 Best Riz Ahmed Performances Fresh Off His First Oscar Win

While the controversy at this year’s Oscars may have dominated the headlines, several talented actors and filmmakers earned their first-ever Academy Awards — including one star from the UK, Riz Ahmed. Ahmed has truly made his mark over the years as a multi-talented, jack-of-all-trades creator, with his impressive...
MOVIES
The Independent

Laughter erupts in courtroom after Johnny Depp says he doesn’t watch his own movies

Laughter erupted in courtroom after Johnny Depp said he doesn’t watch his own movies and couldn’t recall the question he was asked. “I don’t watch them. I feel better not watching them. What was the question again?” Mr Depp said to laughter from the room. Johnny Depp trial – latest updates“Order in the court, or I will have you removed,” Judge Azcarate said. “Understood? Thank you.”The defamation trial between Mr Depp and Amber Heard began on Monday 11 April in Fairfax, Virginia following Mr Depp’s lawsuit against his ex-wife in March 2019. Mr Depp is arguing that she defamed him...
CELEBRITIES
ComicBook

Chris Rock Finally Breaks Silence on Will Smith's Oscars Slap

After weeks of silence, Chris Rock has finally addressed his now-infamous incident with Will Smith at March's 94th Annual Academy Awards. During another sold-out show at Baltimore's Lyric Performing Arts Center on Friday, Rock directly referenced the slap, but only spent a second on it before moving on with his set.
BALTIMORE, MD
TheStreet

Forget DeSantis, Disney Has Another Political Battle

Once again, Disney (DIS) - Get Walt Disney Company Report is finding itself embroiled in a political quagmire owing to its support of the LGBTQ community, after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis punished Disney for denouncing his “Don’t Say Gay Bill,” by seeking to revoke Disney World’s designation as a special tax district (which as we pointed out, is ultimately a meaningless gesture).
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chronological Order#War#Academy Awards
Outsider.com

‘Cheers’ Star George Wendt Embraced Jack Nicholson’s Attitude on Being Recognized in Public

Geroge Wendt, who played Norm on the classic TV show Cheers, decided to be like Jack when he was in public. We mean Jack Nicholson here. The famed movie actor seemingly did not mind being noticed when out among the non-Hollywood crowd. Nicholson’s attitude about this did ring a bell for Wendt during his show’s incredible run on NBC and in reruns today.
CELEBRITIES
Collider

9 Best Chris Hemsworth Performances That Aren't Thor

Young and old know who Thor is, well at least the movie version, and Chris Hemsworth will soon be back in his most famous role in Thor: Love and Thunder. Natalie Portman will also be returning to the MCU to reprise her role as Thor’s ex-girlfriend. However, there is more to Chris Hemsworth than flying through the sky clutching his trusty hammer, Mjölnir. Although typically cast as the hero, Australian-born Hemsworth has turned his hand to comedy and drama, and goes to prove his godly good looks aren't such a curse after all. So take a look at seven performances without a war hammer in sight.
MOVIES
Collider

'Moon Knight': Who Is the Voice of Taweret?

Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Episode 5 of Moon Knight. The pantheon of the Ancient Egyptians has been brought to life by Marvel’s Moon Knight. A wide range of Egyptian gods have had a mention in the series, though many of them did not appear in physical form. Instead, they were represented only through humans known as Avatars. A couple of them have taken corporeal form, like the moon god Khonhsu and then there's Taweret, the ancient goddess of childbirth and fertility.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Movies
Collider

What's New on Netflix in May 2022

Another month, a new crop of streaming goodies. Let's be honest: we know that you are waiting for the first half of the new season of Stranger Things. That won't premiere until the end of May, but luckily, Netflix has plenty of other great offerings to get you through the month. Some stand-outs include Meltdown: Three Mile Island, a documentary about the worst nuclear disaster to happen in the United States; The Pentaverate, a new comedy series starring Mike Myers; The Lincoln Lawyer, a TV series based on the novels by Michael Connelly; a new season of The Circle, with new episodes premiering weekly; a new season of the anthology program Love, Death & Robots; a new Boss Baby movie that picks up where the last theatrical film left off; and much more. Check out the complete list of offerings below.
TV SERIES
Collider

How to Watch ‘The Baby’: Is the Horror-Comedy Limited Series Streaming Online?

The new HBO-Sky Network collab, The Baby, is finally here, and it is going to change everything how you feel about babies. The new horror-comedy show hit the TV screens on April 24 and has created quite a buzz with its unique premise. It follows the story of Natasha (Michelle De Swarte), a carefree 38-year-old woman who lives her life to the fullest, cherishing her freedom. However, a series of horrifying and unexpected turns of events cause her entire world to tumble upside down and change when quite unbelievably, she finds herself literally being left holding a mysterious baby. Her situation gets worse when the baby reveals its true nature, a sadistic demon disguised as an innocent little child that gets its kicks from being manipulative and violent towards Natasha, making sure he is the center of her attention all the time. She had been running away from the idea of becoming a mother all her life, and her nightmares have just come true, in the worst possible way.
TV SERIES
Collider

What's New on Shudder in May 2022

We are more than halfway to Halloween, but there is always room for horror movies in your life. This month, Shudder has a slate of new, original films, including The Found Footage Phenomenon, a documentary about the favorite subgenre; The Twin, about a family who loses a twin and then have to deal with malicious forces in the aftermath; The Sadness sees the city of Taipei suddenly erupt into an orgy of blood, gore, and excess; and A Banquet, about a teenage girl whose newfound enlightenment causes problems on a whole different level. May will also see new episodes of Cursed Films and The Last Drive-In with Joe Bob Briggs.
TV & VIDEOS
Collider

'Candy': Release Date, Cast, Trailer, and Everything You Need to Know

True-crime fans have had a lot of fantastic options on streaming lately, with a variety of miniseries touting their “based on a true story” credentials. Now Hulu is looking to add another to the “must watch” list with Candy. Starring Jessica Biel and Melanie Lynskey, Candy will retell the story of middle school teacher Betty Gore’s 1980 murder by her friend Candy.
TV SERIES
Collider

What's New on HBO Max in May 2022

May brings plenty of new goodies to HBO Max. The one I am most excited about is the premiere of Hacks, the comedy starring Jean Smart and Hannah Einbinder. Other exciting content includes the series premiere The Staircase, based on a true story and starring Toni Collette and Colin Firth; the premiere (or return?) of The Matrix: Resurrections; M. Night Shyalaman's Old; Dear Evan Hansen, based on the Tony-award winning play; and a new Sesame Street cartoon for the little ones. Check out all the offerings below:
TV SERIES
Collider

Angela Kang Exits as Showrunner on Norman Reedus-Led 'Walking Dead' Spinoff

More changes are in store for the upcoming The Walking Dead Daryl-centric spinoff series, according to an exclusive Deadline report. Just a few days after fan-favorite Walking Dead actor Melissa McBride, who played Carol in the original series, exited the project, former ER showrunner David Zabel has signed on to be the showrunner for the Untitled series, following Angela Kang's departure. Kang was originally set to be showrunner for the series, but she has taken a step back to focus on other projects and will remain as the executive producer. In addition to ER, Zabel also co-created the PBS series Mercy Street, which ran for two seasons.
TV SERIES
Collider

Jon Bernthal & Director Reinaldo Marcus Green on 'We Own This City' and Why This Story Was Important to Tell

Editor’s note: The following interview includes some spoilers for We Own This City.From executive producers George Pelecanos and David Simon, and based on the book by Baltimore Sun reporter Justin Fenton about the corruption that led to the collapse of the Baltimore Police Department’s Gun Trace Task Force, the HBO six-episode limited series We Own This City illustrates what happens when results are prioritized over actual police work. After decades of a relentless drug war that resulted in mass incarceration, Sgt. Wayne Jenkins (Jon Bernthal) was at the center of the unit that went rogue, brutally pursuing citizens and drug dealers for their own gain.
BALTIMORE, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy