10 Best Award-Winning Historical Movies of All Time (in Chronological Order)

The new HBO-Sky Network collab, The Baby, is finally here, and it is going to change everything how you feel about babies. The new horror-comedy show hit the TV screens on April 24 and has created quite a buzz with its unique premise. It follows the story of Natasha (Michelle De Swarte), a carefree 38-year-old woman who lives her life to the fullest, cherishing her freedom. However, a series of horrifying and unexpected turns of events cause her entire world to tumble upside down and change when quite unbelievably, she finds herself literally being left holding a mysterious baby. Her situation gets worse when the baby reveals its true nature, a sadistic demon disguised as an innocent little child that gets its kicks from being manipulative and violent towards Natasha, making sure he is the center of her attention all the time. She had been running away from the idea of becoming a mother all her life, and her nightmares have just come true, in the worst possible way.

TV SERIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO