Cleveland, OH

Cleveland Browns select DT Perrion Winfrey from Oklahoma in 2022 NFL Draft

By Drew Scofield, Camryn Justice
 3 days ago
The Browns have selected defensive tackle Perrion Winfrey from Oklahoma with the 108th pick overall in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Last year, Perrion was named a second-team All-Big 12 Conference selection. He posted 23 tackles, 11 for loss with 5.5 sacks in 12 starts. He passed on playing in his team's bowl game to prep for this year's draft.

One of Winfrey's most memorable plays was against rival Texas in the third overtime when he blocked a field goal to help lead his Sooners to a win. He was named Senior Bowl MVP earlier this year.

The interior of the defensive line was a position group of need on the roster. Right now, the Browns have Jordan Elliott, Tommy Togiai and Sheldon Day back on the roster, and they recently added Taven Bryan.

Winfrey was a player that many projected to be targeted by the Browns with their early-round picks, but Cleveland got a high-value selection when he fell to them in the fourth round.

"This was a wake up call, this gave me all the fuel and fire to come into the league," Winfrey said when asked about falling into the fourth round. "I'm a dawg now though, I can't complain."

He also adds a boost of energy and grind that the Browns will enjoy having on the roster.

"If you're not playing juiced up then why are you playing this game? I love the game of football," Winfrey said. "It's time to work. Once I get in there they're going to have to drag me out."

Pick Recap

  • 2nd Round (No. 44) Traded down to Texans
  • 3rd Round (No. 68) CB Martin Emerson
  • 3rd Round (No. 78) — DE Alex Wright
  • 3rd Round (No. 99) WR David Bell
  • 4th Round (No. 108) — DT Perrion Winfrey

The Browns have two picks left in the fourth round, one in the sixth round and two in the seventh and final round.

