Flood Warning issued for Cass by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-03 23:38:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-04 00:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Boyd; Carter; Greenup; Lawrence A strong line of thunderstorms will impact portions of Boyd, southeastern Greenup, Lawrence, east central Carter, Gallia, southeastern Jackson, Lawrence, western Mason, Cabell, northwestern Mingo, western Lincoln and Wayne Counties through 1230 AM EDT At 1136 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Louisa, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...Winds up to 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Huntington, Ashland, Ironton, Point Pleasant, Gallipolis, Williamson, Louisa, Coal Grove, Oak Hill, Wayne, Hamlin, Rio Grande, Chesapeake, Proctorville, Beech Fork State Park, Cannonsburg, Lake Vesuvius, Yatesville Lake State Park, Barboursville and Kenova. This includes the following highways Interstate 64 in Kentucky between mile markers 179 and 191. Interstate 64 in West Virginia between mile markers 1 and 30. Route 119 between mile markers 1 and 12. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Comments / 0