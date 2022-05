COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — At least five NCAA athletes have died by suicide in less than two months, leaving five families grieving and five teams figuring out how to cope. Sarah Shulze, Katie Meyer, Jayden Hill, Robert Martin and Lauren Bernett all passed away during March and April this year. Athletes who, from the outside looking in, may have seemed like they had everything going for them. But away from the field, could have struggled with mental health issues that no one knew about.

