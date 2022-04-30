ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greensboro, NC

Crash closes 2 lanes on 1-40 near East Gate City Boulevard

By Brayden Stamps
 3 days ago

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A crash on Interstate 40 has closed two lanes of the freeway, according to the N.C. Department of Transportation (NCDOT).

The crash occurred on the eastbound side of I-40 at mile marker 224.

That mile marker is near exit 224 for East Gate City Boulevard and East Lee Street in Greensboro.

Exit 224 off-ramp (Google Maps)

The route is commonly used by people attempting to travel into the City of Greensboro from other parts of the state.

The closure began at noon and was cleared as of 12:28 p.m.

