ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenbelt, MD

‘Who are you?’: Maryland residents return home from vacation, find 2 people lying on bed

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oblfv_0fPB4fpu00

GREENBELT, Md. — Two Maryland residents returning to their apartment after a weeklong vacation found nearly all of their belonging stolen and two people sleeping in one of their beds, authorities said.

Officials with the Greenbelt Police Department released photographs of the man and the woman who were found in the apartment on April 5, WTTG-TV reported.

“And (the residents) walked into their apartment, and the apartment was completely empty,” Hannah Glasgow, a spokesperson with the police department, told WTOP Radio.

The residents told police that one of the alleged squatters told them how they were able to break into the apartment. One victim, who spoke to the television station on condition of anonymity, said the intruders became aggressive before leaving the scene.

“Not only were they in my home, but everything in my home was gone except for my bed because he details how he loved my bed so much,” the woman told WTTG. “And I’m like, ‘Who are you?’ And he says my name. He’s like, ‘You didn’t pay your rent.’ I’m like. ‘What are you talking about? I paid my rent.’”

The woman said that when she tried to leave the apartment, the male suspect stopped her.

“He tackles me, and I’m like ‘Sir, this is my home you not gone let me leave?’ He’s like, ‘No I’m just saying you not gonna call the police. I’m going to give you your apartment you just not gonna call the police.’”

The woman said that after calming down, she began recording one of the suspects without his knowledge. While packing his belongings, the man walked through the rooms and told the victim how he broke into the apartment, WTTG reported.

The value of the missing property was estimated at more than $49,000, according to police. Full trash bags were left behind and trash was smeared on the walls, Glasgow told WTOP.

“It’s just so devastating to come home from what was probably a really nice vacation and be excited to sleep in your own bed, and then just be totally rocked not only with the fact that someone’s been in your space, but they’ve taken everything,” Glasgow told the radio station.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 21

Guest # 46
2d ago

WOW —- These people are lucky they aren’t dead on the floor when the police arrive… If they enter the wrong house they are dead … case closed

Reply
3
fuzzy
3d ago

this is why people need concealed Carry permits issued in the state

Reply
19
Related
Daily Voice

Maryland Mom Who Hid Dead Baby In Plastic Bag Facing Life In Prison

A woman from Howard County is facing life in prison for the death of her child, the Office of the Attorney General said. Moira Akers, 41, of Columbia, left her dead child in a closed plastic bag, under a blanket in a closet before being taken to the hospital in November 2018. She neglected to tell paramedics that she had just given birth and originally led on that her baby was stillborn, the office reports.
HOWARD COUNTY, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Greenbelt, MD
Crime & Safety
City
Greenbelt, MD
State
Maryland State
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
WUSA9

Woman left disabled after being bit by copperhead at Virginia restaurant

FREDERICKSBURG, Va. — Editor's Note: The video above was published in January 2022 covering a different story. It was the snakebite story shared around the globe. At least that’s how it felt to Rachel Myrick, who was bitten by a poisonous snake more than 4.5 years ago in the foyer of a Spotsylvania County restaurant. The “crazy story,” as she called it, was broadcast by media and digital outlets across the world.
SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA
Fatim Hemraj

5 years ago, a woman and her 8-month-old baby vanished after a trip to the beach. What happened to Keir and Chloe?

On April 30, 2017, 34-year-old Keir Johnson told her mother that she was taking her 8-month-old baby, Chloe, to Buckroe Beach to spend the day with a friend. The beach was only a 4-minute drive from Keir's home in the 1900 block of Hastings Drive in Hampton, Virginia, however, According to The Charley Project, Keir and Chloe never arrived. Five years later, they remain missing.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
Long Beach Tribune

Daycare worker who grabbed infant by the ponytail and threw the child to the ground causing the ponytail to become detached from the head is indicted, the daycare’s license is officially suspended

Working parents are having hard times when they have to find proper, safe and convenient daycare facility to look over their children, especially when it comes to infants. The increasing number of incidents with daycare workers in the last couple of years additionally makes the parents’ decision much more complicated when it comes to choosing the best daycare option for their children.
OHIO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vacation#Squatters#Wttg#Police#Wttg Tv#Wtop Radio
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Search for elderly couple who vanished in Nevada on road trip ends as wife found alive with dead husband

The search for an elderly couple who vanished on a cross-country road trip came to a bittersweet end as authorities found the wife alive and husband dead.Ronnie and Beverly Barker, ages 72 and 69, were reported missing by family after they failed to return home to Indianapolis after their trip through the western US in an RV.Family last heard from the couple on 27 March, when their RV was seen in surveillance footage on Highway 95 near Luning, Nevada.More than a week later, the pair were found on a mountain about three and a half hours northwest of Las Vegas...
Daily Voice

'Daddy Jumped Out The Window' 3-Year-Old Tells Police In PA

A Pennsylvania man wanted for a parole violation barricaded himself with his 3-year-old son before jumping out a window, police say. Lower Allen Township police were called to assist the US Marshal Fugitive Task Force after Bennie Chisolm, 29, of Harrisburg, barricaded himself in the 2100 block of Cedar Run Drive, shortly before 10 a.m. on Apr. 4, the department said in a release.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
92K+
Followers
103K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy