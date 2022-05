A proclamation that would declare June LGBTQ+ Pride Month in Lebanon was rejected after Mayor Paul Aziz refused to sign it. “I think a proclamation would divide our community even more because there are more people in our conservative town that would be upset by this,” Aziz said in an interview with Mid-Valley Media. “It would not have the effect that folks want. It would be negative.”

LEBANON, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO