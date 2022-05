In all four seasons of “Yellowstone,” Jefferson White’s character Jimmy has rarely crossed paths with Kelly Reilly’s formidable Beth Dutton. If anything, the ranch hand and daughter of the rancher have only encountered each other in group settings. Sometimes Beth pays visits to the bunkhouse, or she’s out in the barn, talking to Rip, etc. While this makes sense for the two characters, the actors themselves are sad about the little interaction they’ve had on set.

TV SERIES ・ 25 DAYS AGO