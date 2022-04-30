Bears trade back to add two more picks

Dez Bryant has appeared in just six games over the past four seasons, but the former Pro Bowler still is not ready to give up on his NFL career. Bryant told TMZ this week that he is still hoping to sign with a team for the 2022 season. He said he is “not retired” and that he is almost in game shape. The 33-year-old was then asked if there is a specific team he could see himself joining. Bryant said the Arizona Cardinals without hesitating.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO