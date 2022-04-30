ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Bears trade back to add two more picks

NBC Sports Chicago
NBC Sports Chicago
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Ryan Poles has officially made his first draft day trade as Bears GM. The Bears sent the 2023 6th...

www.nbcsports.com

Comments / 1

meballsache
3d ago

All the kings horses and all the kings men couldn’t get the Bears to wi 3 games again

Reply
5
Related
The Spun

Eli Manning Sparked Arch Manning Rumors This Week

Arch Manning is believed to be down to six schools. The No. 1 quarterback recruit in the country is believed to be considering Alabama, Florida, Georgia, LSU, Ole Miss and Texas. Manning, a five-star quarterback out of New Orleans, Louisiana, was linked to Notre Dame this week, thanks to his...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WausauPilot

Packers draft 3 WRs to give Rodgers more playmakers

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Green Bay’s greatest position of concern heading into the draft remains a bit of a question mark even after the Packers selected three candidates to catch passes from reigning MVP Aaron Rodgers. The Packers added North Dakota State’s Christian Watson in the second...
GREEN BAY, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Football
Chicago, IL
Football
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Sports
Local
Illinois Sports
Yardbarker

A Jordan Love Trade Could Allow Packers to Sign Former Super Bowl MVP

On the flip side, Jordan Love’s contract expires in two years (without the fifth year option). Between now and next off-season Green Bay really has to get a read on two things; how long Aaron Rodgers intends to play, and if they think Jordan Love can be “that guy” in Green Bay. The Packers don’t want to find themselves in a New Orleans Saints situation where they are paying two guys on the roster “QB money.”
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

NFL Analyst Names Biggest “Steal” Of The Draft

Who was the biggest “steal” of the 2022 NFL Draft?. According to one NFL expert, the answer is obvious. Pro Football Focus analyst Sam Monson believes that Georgia linebacker Nakobe Dean, who fell to the third round, is the pick. Monson said that Dean is the biggest “steal”...
NFL
On3.com

Dallas Cowboys sign undrafted free agent to solid contract

He may not have been selected in the 2022 NFL Draft, but that doesn’t mean Storey Jackson is not going to have a career in the NFL. Despite not being picked up during the draft, which ran from Thursday to Saturday, Jackson – who was a standout linebacker at Liberty – has signed an undrafted free agent deal with the Dallas Cowboys.
DALLAS, TX
Yardbarker

Master Teague Headlines Bears Undrafted Free Agent Signings

Bears GM Ryan Poles projected the team would be a prime target for plenty of undrafted free agents because of perceived open roster spots. The Bears have begun the process of signing undrafted players and a key goal was getting wide receivers. They have reportedly have six wide receivers among a list of 20 undrafted free agent signings.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bears#Chargers#Gm#American Football#Nos#Poles
The Spun

1 Player Who Attended NFL Combine Is Still Unsigned

Just getting invited to the NFL Scouting Combine is usually a strong indicator that NFL teams will at least give you a look in training camp. But for one player, things haven’t worked out that way. As of Monday, only one player who attended the NFL Scouting Combine has...
CLEMSON, SC
The Spun

Packers Draft Pick Reveals The First Person To Text Him

After eschewing offense with two first round picks, the Green Bay Packers traded up to draft wide receiver Christian Watson in round two on Friday. It didn’t take long for Watson to be welcomed to the team by quarterback Aaron Rodgers. The North Dakota State product’s father told reporters that Rodgers was the first person to reach out to his son after the pick was made.
GREEN BAY, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
General Motors
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
FOX Sports

Nick Foles: Potential landing spots for former Super Bowl MVP

A Super Bowl MVP is on the open market. After unsuccessfully attempting to trade Nick Foles this offseason, the Chicago Bears finally released the veteran quarterback Sunday. Foles appeared in just one game in 2021 and made eight starts over his two years in Chicago. His departure continues an unusual...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

‘Quick study’ McGuire filling important role for White Sox

Reese McGuire hasn’t been a member of the White Sox organization for a full month yet. But it’s not hard to see the impact he’s had on the club already. “Just a real good late spring training get by the front office because he fits well,” manager Tony La Russa said of McGuire. “He receives well, he thinks, throws, takes an at-bat.
CHICAGO, IL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Grading the Bears' selection of P Trenton Gill

The Chicago Bears drafted punter Trenton Gill with their final draft selection in the seventh round, a draft choice that will (hopefully) fix their hole at the position. After losing Pat O’Donnell this offseason to Green Bay, many questions surrounded their next move at punter. Chicago does have Ryan Winslow on the roster, where Gill will likely compete with Winslow for the job.
CHICAGO, IL
Larry Brown Sports

Dez Bryant thinks he would be perfect fit for 1 NFL team

Dez Bryant has appeared in just six games over the past four seasons, but the former Pro Bowler still is not ready to give up on his NFL career. Bryant told TMZ this week that he is still hoping to sign with a team for the 2022 season. He said he is “not retired” and that he is almost in game shape. The 33-year-old was then asked if there is a specific team he could see himself joining. Bryant said the Arizona Cardinals without hesitating.
NFL
NBC Sports Chicago

How White Sox notice Crosstown energy from fans

The crosstown series between the White Sox and Cubs isn’t a rivalry in a traditional sense. The two teams don’t play in the same league, let alone the same division, so they’re not jockeying for playoff positioning like they would with other rivals. But fans get hyped for potential bragging rights over their buddies, the stadiums are (typically) packed, and that energy bleeds onto the field.
CHICAGO, IL
SB Nation

The final 2022 NFL Draft grades for all 32 teams

As expected, the 2022 NFL Draft was every bit as wild and unpredictable as we thought. The big story of the weekend was how little the league valued this QB class, which we knew going into the draft, but it was extremely pronounced as the selections played out. Between the...
NFL
NBC Sports Chicago

Cubs' Miley expected to begin rehab assignment Thursday

Wade Miley is expected to begin a minor-league rehab assignment Thursday, a positive development for the Cubs starting rotation. Miley has not yet pitched this season after opening on the injured list with left elbow inflammation. He did not make an appearance in the abbreviated spring training after taking a cautious approach to his workload during MLB’s lockout.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

NBC Sports Chicago

Chicago, IL
10K+
Followers
12K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Get Bears, Blackhawks, Bulls, Cubs and White Sox breaking news, scores, updates, interviews and more 24 hours a day about your favorite Chicago teams.

 https://www.nbcsports.com/chicago/

Comments / 0

Community Policy