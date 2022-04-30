ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenbelt, MD

‘Who are you?’: Maryland residents return home from vacation, find 2 people lying on bed

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 3 days ago
GREENBELT, Md. — Two Maryland residents returning to their apartment after a weeklong vacation found nearly all of their belonging stolen and two people sleeping in one of their beds, authorities said.

Officials with the Greenbelt Police Department released photographs of the man and the woman who were found in the apartment on April 5, WTTG-TV reported.

“And (the residents) walked into their apartment, and the apartment was completely empty,” Hannah Glasgow, a spokesperson with the police department, told WTOP Radio.

The residents told police that one of the alleged squatters told them how they were able to break into the apartment. One victim, who spoke to the television station on condition of anonymity, said the intruders became aggressive before leaving the scene.

“Not only were they in my home, but everything in my home was gone except for my bed because he details how he loved my bed so much,” the woman told WTTG. “And I’m like, ‘Who are you?’ And he says my name. He’s like, ‘You didn’t pay your rent.’ I’m like. ‘What are you talking about? I paid my rent.’”

The woman said that when she tried to leave the apartment, the male suspect stopped her.

“He tackles me, and I’m like ‘Sir, this is my home you not gone let me leave?’ He’s like, ‘No I’m just saying you not gonna call the police. I’m going to give you your apartment you just not gonna call the police.’”

The woman said that after calming down, she began recording one of the suspects without his knowledge. While packing his belongings, the man walked through the rooms and told the victim how he broke into the apartment, WTTG reported.

The value of the missing property was estimated at more than $49,000, according to police. Full trash bags were left behind and trash was smeared on the walls, Glasgow told WTOP.

“It’s just so devastating to come home from what was probably a really nice vacation and be excited to sleep in your own bed, and then just be totally rocked not only with the fact that someone’s been in your space, but they’ve taken everything,” Glasgow told the radio station.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.

