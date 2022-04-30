ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police respond to 4 shootings overnight in Portland; 2 dead

Cover picture for the articlePORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland Police Bureau responded to four shootings, including one that was deadly, within two hours early Saturday morning. PPB said just after 12:30 a.m. Saturday, officers responded to a shooting at a convenience store in the 7200 block of Southeast Woodstock Boulevard. When they arrived, they...

candycane
3d ago

Democrats can't outsource the funeral home industry or regulate it out of business. Good investment, profits up 30% under lawless sanctuary city status.

