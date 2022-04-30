ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Panama City Beach, FL

Man in critical condition after motorcycle crash; woman charged with DUI

By Emma Riley
 3 days ago

UPDATE: April 30, 2022 7:06 p.m.

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Troopers confirmed on Saturday at around 4:00 p.m. the 47-year-old motorcyclists has died.

The previous version of our story is below.

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. ( WMBB ) —A man is in critical condition after being struck by a Jeep while riding his motorcycle on Friday night, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The man was driving a Harley Davidson motorcycle south on Silver Sands Drive and was attempting to make a left turn onto Thomas Drive, he did not see a white Jeep Wrangler traveling west on Thomas Drive and the front of the jeep struck the side of the motorcycle.

The driver of the motorcycle, a 47-year-old man, was thrown from the motorcycle and hit the pavement.

Two injured after motorcycle crash

Both vehicles came to final rest in the center of both west lanes. Due to the collision, both vehicles became engulfed in flames.

Tammy Michelle Hornsby, 47, was driving the Jeep Wrangler and was charged with DUI and suffered minor injuries.

The driver of the motorcycle was transported to an area hospital in critical condition and the roadway was shut down for several hours.

Comments / 3

