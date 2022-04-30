Whitehall police officer injured after being dragged by vehicle fleeing traffic stop

WHITEHALL (KDKA) -- A Whitehall police officer was injured overnight after being dragged by a vehicle that took off from a traffic stop.

Police tried to pull the vehicle over around 3:45 a.m. at Route 51, near Beall Drive.

(Photo Credit: Dennis Lane/KDKA)

According to Allegheny County Police, the driver of the vehicle was taken into custody after the DUI stop without incident.

However, the passenger would not comply, and then jumped into the driver's seat of the vehicle as officers attempted to remove him, he put the car into drive and grabbed a hold of one of the officers

The officer was dragged approximately 240 feet before he was thrown.

The officer was injured and taken to a local hospital for treatment and was released.

Face of suspect accused of dragging police officer in Whitehall. Allegheny County

Police describe the vehicle as a 2018 Chrysler 300 with Pennsylvania plates reading LNY 9582 and the suspect was identified as a heavyset middle-aged Black man, possibly from McKeesport.



Allegheny County police is helping Whitehall police with the investigation.

