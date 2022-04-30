ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bee’s Best: Vote for the best high school softball pitcher in the Fresno area

By Anthony Galaviz
The Fresno area has an abundance of outstanding high school softball pitchers, each week filled with reports of no-hitters and double-digit strikeouts.

With the regular season rolling toward a finish, it’s time for you to sound off: Vote for the fans’ favorite as best prep softball pitcher in the Fresno area.

