Sun City, AZ

Sun Cities new COVID cases jump up again

Sun City Independent
Sun City Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FFiAL_0fPAsT1G00

The Arizona Department of Health Services is now reporting the number of new cases by ZIP code in the last month through April 29. The ADHS website switched from daily to weekly reporting of COVID cases starting March 23. These reports will show the comparison for the current reporting week against the previous week.

Here are the number of COVID-19 case numbers since the last month for ZIP codes that include the Sun Cities and some surrounding areas, according to the ADHS. Arizona health officials said more than 90% of cases were mapped to the address of the patient’s residence:

Sun Cities totals

  • April 16-22 -- 84
  • April 23-29 --  121

INCREASE (37): 30%

85351 (Sun City)

  • April 16-22 -- 23
  • April 23-29 --  43

INCREASE (20): 46%

85373 (Sun City, some Peoria and Surprise)

  • April 16-22 -- 16
  • April 23-29 --  16

STEADY (0): 0%

85375 (Sun City West)

  • April 16-22 -- 45
  • April 23-29 --  62

INCREASE (17): 27%

To see full numbers across the state, click here .

