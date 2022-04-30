Kenny Loggins’ Classic ‘Danger Zone’ to Be Featured in Tom Cruise’s ‘Top Gun: Maverick’

It’s been more than three decades since Tom Cruise made his debut in “Top Gun” as Pete “Maverick” Mitchell. In addition to the film seeing mass critical acclaim, its soundtrack experienced equal success. However, now, the movie’s upcoming sequel, “Top Gun: Maverick”, promises to feature at least one iconic song. Be prepared for a looked-forward-to “Top Gun” spotlight on rock artist Kenny Loggins’ “Danger Zone.”

“Top Gun: Maverick” premieres in theaters at the end of May. But, ahead of its debut, the “Danger Zone” singer revealed how he met Tom Cruise. He also shared how the hit song came to be featured in the new film.

Ultimate Classic Rock reports Kenny Loggins guest-starred on the podcast, “Literally! With Rob Lowe,” where he shared his song’s journey back into the world of “Top Gun.”

“I finally met Tom Cruise on ‘Fallon'” Loggins said, “slightly before 2020 started. The rock star continued, “I stopped him before we went on and I said, ‘So, yes or no. Is ‘Danger Zone’ in the new movie?'”

Fans will not be disappointed because Cruise confirmed with Kenny Loggins, “We can’t do ‘Top Gun’ without ‘Danger Zone.'”

While “Top Gun: Maverick” remained in the works, Loggins revealed that he was restricted from telling anyone “Danger Zone” would feature in the sequel.

“[Cruise] loved it so much he wanted it to be the surprise element,” Loggins said.

Not only will excited “Top Gun” fans be happy to know the iconic rock song makes an appearance in the film’s sequel. The outlet further reported the Las Vegas pre-screening at CinemaCon received “rave reviews.”

New Lady Gaga Song Features in ‘Top Gun: Maverick’

Original “Top Gun” fans are definitely looking forward to hearing “Danger Zone” in the brand new film. But in addition, contemporary music audiences can look forward to a Lady Gaga feature as well. Earlier this week, the pop singer shared a teaser on Instagram that revealed her song, “Hold My Hand,” would appear on the movie’s soundtrack.

The brief clip sees the singer belting out, “I won’t let go till the end.” The clip shows Gaga as she sits beneath the wing of an aircraft that looks suspiciously similar to the ones we see in the military action film. In addition, her name “Lady Gaga” appears in the last second or so of the clip and boasts the same font as the iconic film title.

While we still have several weeks to go until “Top Gun: Maverick” makes its debut in theaters, Gaga shared that her new song will officially drop on May 3rd, so we only have a few days to wait.

Between Kenny Loggins “Danger Zone” and an all-star appearance from Lady Gaga, Tom Cruise has us wondering just how many other music icons will feature on the brand new film’s soundtrack—and, more importantly, whether it will see just as much success as the original soundtrack.