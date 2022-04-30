ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middle River, MD

Police seek help to find missing 13-year-old boy last seen in Middle River area

Wbaltv.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMIDDLE RIVER, Md. — Baltimore County police are seeking the public's help to find...

www.wbaltv.com

CBS Baltimore

Maryland Roommates Return From Vacation To Find Strangers In Bed, Apartment Emptied Out, Police Say

GREENBELT, Md. (WJZ) — Two roommates to their apartment after vacation this month and found two strangers in bed. Their furniture, food, clothing and kitchen cabinet doors were all gone, Greenbelt police said. The residents of the apartment, located in the 9300 block of Edmonston Road, told police they had left their fully furnished home on March 28 and returned from vacation on April 5 to find their front door damaged and the apartment a shambles. The residents found trash on the walls and trash bags filled with belongings in the living room. Police said all of the furniture in the home...
GREENBELT, MD
NottinghamMD.com

Police searching for missing woman last seen in Parkville

UPDATE: Maria Elena Perez has been located. Original story below… ——— PARKVILLE, MD—Police in Baltimore County are searching for a missing Parkville woman. Maria Elena Perez, 69, is 5’3” tall and weighs 135 pounds. She was last seen at noon on Sunday in Parkville wearing a pink shirt and pink pants. Police say she may be driving her black 2018 Toyota … Continue reading "Police searching for missing woman last seen in Parkville" The post Police searching for missing woman last seen in Parkville appeared first on Nottingham MD.
PARKVILLE, MD
Wbaltv.com

After hours-long search, police find missing man

COCKEYSVILLE, Md. — Baltimore County police searched for much of Monday in the Cockeysville area for a man who they said might have been armed with a handgun. Jingyi Deng, 31, was last seen around noon Sunday, police said. Police tweeted shortly after 5 p.m. Monday that Deng had been found, but released no further information.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
Daily Voice

Familiar Baltimore Teen Allegedly Shot 52-Year-Old In The Head In Road Rage Incident: Police

A 17-year-old boy from Baltimore has been arrested in connection with a recent homicide in the city, authorities said. Investigators believe the teenager shot and killed 52-year-old Daniel Pitts after a suspected road rage incident in the 6200 block of Pennington Avenue on April 14, Baltimore Police said. Pitts was found suffering from a gunshot wound to the head, police said.
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NBC Washington

Man Stabbed, Killed Near Metrobus in Oxon Hill: Police

A man died and another is in custody after a stabbing near a Metrobus Friday in Oxon Hill, Maryland, police said. Metro Transit Police initially said they responded to a report of a stabbing aboard a bus on the P12 route in the area of Southview Ct. and Southview Dr., near the DC – Prince George’s County line.
OXON HILL, MD
CBS Baltimore

Suspect At Large After 16-Year-Old Stabbed In Glen Burnie

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 16-year-old is recovering after he was stabbed Wednesday evening in Glen Burnie, authorities said. It happened about 6 p.m. during some sort of dispute in the 600 block of Crain Highway, Anne Arundel County Police said. Officers called to an assault found the victim, who was taken to a hospital with injuries that aren’t considered life-threatening. Police were unable to find the suspect, whom police described as a bald Black male with a brown shirt and blue pants. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call detectives at 410-222-6135 or the Tip Line at 410-222-4700.
GLEN BURNIE, MD
WJLA

17-year-old Christopher Sosa dies in early-morning, single-car crash in Prince George's Co

17-year-old Christopher Sosa of Accokeek died Wednesday morning in a single-car crash in Prince George's County, police say. At approximately 7:10 a.m., Prince George's police officers responded to a crash on Accokeek Road near Gardner Road. Sosa and his passenger were both transported to the hospital. Sosa died Wednesday night at the hospital. The passenger suffered injuries that preliminarily are not considered life-threatening.
ACCOKEEK, MD
CBS Baltimore

Teen In Serious Condition After East Baltimore Shooting

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A teen was hospitalized after he was shot Friday afternoon in East Baltimore, police said. Officers responded around 4 p.m. to the 1200 block of Greenmount Avenue, where they found a 17-year-old boy shot in the abdomen. He was transported to an area hospital where he is in serious condition, police said. Anyone with information in the shooting is asked to call (410) 396-2433 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.
BALTIMORE, MD

