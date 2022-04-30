Florida Gators’ Damon Pierce drafted on Day 3

Florida Gators running back Dameon Pierce was the second pick of the fourth round. [ Times (2019) ]

Former Florida Gators running back Dameon Pierce was the second player drafted in the fourth round Saturday during the NFL draft. He went to the Texans with the No. 107 pick.

The 5-foot-9, 218-pound bruiser rushed for 1,806 yards and 23 touchdowns during his four seasons with the Gators. His workload (100 carries last season) was surprising given his talent, but it means that he has absorbed fewer hits than some other NFL prospects.

Pierce is the third UF player chosen so far, after cornerback Kaiir Elam (No. 23, Bills) and defensive lineman Zachary Carter (No. 95, Bengals).

This story will be updated.

• • •

Never miss out on the latest with the Bucs, Rays, Lightning, Florida college sports and more. Follow our Tampa Bay Times sports team on Twitter and Facebook.