7 drivers arrested for DUI in Pacific Beach checkpoint

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – Seven drivers were arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol at a checkpoint overnight in Pacific Beach, according to the San Diego Police Department.

The checkpoint was held in the 2600 block of Ingraham Street between 11:00 p.m. Friday and 3:00 a.m. Saturday, SDPD said.

A total of 625 vehicles traveled through the checkpoint, 245 were screened and 13 underwent sobriety tests.

Police cited one driver who was operating a vehicle unlicensed, or while suspended/revoked, two drivers were issued citations and seven vehicles were impounded.

"DUI/Driver License checkpoints have been shown to lower DUI deaths and injuries. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), checkpoints have provided the most effective documented results of any of the DUI enforcement strategies while also yielding considerable cost savings of $6 for every $1 spent," SDPD said.

Driver's caught driving impaired can expect jail time, fines, fees, DUI classes, and other expenses that can exceed $10,000.

Police will conduct another DUI/driver's license checkpoint patrol on May 4.