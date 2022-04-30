ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

Watch: NASA’s Mars sample return test survives after smashing into Utah desert

By Andrew Wulfeck
KTVU FOX 2
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHILL AIR FORCE BASE, Utah - NASA engineers say they successfully tested a prototype that could eventually deliver samples collected on Mars’ surface through Earth’s atmosphere as part of the retrieval mission tied to the Perseverance rover. Cameras captured the exact moments the test unit plunged into...

