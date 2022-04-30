ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sun City, AZ

Sun Cities new COVID cases jump up again

Daily Independent
Daily Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FFiAL_0fPAbn7L00

The Arizona Department of Health Services is now reporting the number of new cases by ZIP code in the last month through April 29. The ADHS website switched from daily to weekly reporting of COVID cases starting March 23. These reports will show the comparison for the current reporting week against the previous week.

Here are the number of COVID-19 case numbers since the last month for ZIP codes that include the Sun Cities and some surrounding areas, according to the ADHS. Arizona health officials said more than 90% of cases were mapped to the address of the patient’s residence:

Sun Cities totals

  • April 16-22 -- 84
  • April 23-29 --  121

INCREASE (37): 30%

85351 (Sun City)

  • April 16-22 -- 23
  • April 23-29 --  43

INCREASE (20): 46%

85373 (Sun City, some Peoria and Surprise)

  • April 16-22 -- 16
  • April 23-29 --  16

STEADY (0): 0%

85375 (Sun City West)

  • April 16-22 -- 45
  • April 23-29 --  62

INCREASE (17): 27%

To see full numbers across the state, click here .

Comments / 0

Related
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Deadliest State for COVID-19

Despite attempts at normalization, the COVID-19 pandemic continues to claim lives, both worldwide and nationwide. More than two years in, the COVID-19 pandemic has killed almost 981,000 people in the United States, with nearly 30,000 deaths in the past two weeks alone. Largely because of the pandemic, U.S. life expectancy overall decreased by nearly two […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arizona Coronavirus
Sun City, AZ
Government
Local
Arizona Health
City
Sun City West, AZ
Sun City, AZ
Health
State
Arizona State
City
Sun City, AZ
City
Peoria, AZ
Local
Arizona Government
CBS News

$473 million Powerball jackpot won in Arizona

One ticket bought in Arizona matched all six numbers drawn on Wednesday night and won the $473.1 million Powerball jackpot, lottery officials said. The winning numbers were white balls 11, 36, 61, 62, and 68. The Powerball number was 4. There was no early word on where in Arizona the...
ARIZONA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#City West#Adhs#The Sun Cities
KARE 11

WalletHub ranks Minnesota as 4th-best state for working moms

American women have made significant progress in the workplace, but there is still a ways to go when it comes to big issues like salary equality and leadership roles. Data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics says women make up nearly half of the workforce, and that nearly 68% of mothers raising children under the age of 18 were also holding down a job.
MINNESOTA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Department of Health
Daily Independent

Daily Independent

Phoenix, AZ
2K+
Followers
10K+
Post
295K+
Views
ABOUT

A daily community newspaper serving the Phoenix metro with a focus on its West Valley suburbs.

 https://www.yourvalley.net

Comments / 0

Community Policy