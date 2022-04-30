ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Changing climate impacts biodiversity in protected areas globally

Science Daily
 4 days ago

Source: USDA Forest Service - Rocky Mountain Research Station. A recent study provides insights for developing climate-smart conservation strategies by looking at the global network of protected areas, evaluating potential for shifts in where plants and animals occur due to climate change. Findings point to the need for strategic conservation plans...

www.sciencedaily.com

Science Daily

As climate shifts, species will need to relocate, and people may have to help them

Climate change is already affecting plants and animals worldwide and is a growing threat to biodiversity, adding a new layer to the existing challenges of habitat loss, invasive species, pollution, and overexploitation. A new study, published in the April issue of Biological Conservation, surveyed the recommendations of scientists for managing...
SANTA CRUZ, CA
Science Daily

Carbon, climate change and ocean anoxia in an ancient icehouse world

A new study describes a period of rapid global climate change in an ice-capped world much like the present -- but 304 million years ago. Within about 300,000 years, atmospheric carbon dioxide levels doubled, oceans became anoxic, and biodiversity dropped on land and at sea. FULL STORY. A new study...
SCIENCE
Science Daily

Dinosaur extinction changed plant evolution

Source: German Centre for Integrative Biodiversity Research (iDiv) Halle-Jena-Leipzig. The absence of large herbivores after the extinction of the dinosaurs changed the evolution of plants. The 25 million years of large herbivore absence slowed down the evolution of new plant species. Defensive features such as spines regressed and fruit sizes increased. The research has demonstrated this using palm trees as a model system.
WILDLIFE
Science Daily

Study supports stronger conservation efforts Appalachians and the Gulf Coast, US

Study of Campanula americana supports strengthening conservation efforts in glacial refugia areas because of their high genetic diversity. Conservation of those areas in the southern Appalachians and the Gulf Coast has implications for other areas of the country. FULL STORY. During the last ice age, glaciers covered vast portions of...
ADVOCACY
#Biodiversity#Changing Climate#Protected Areas
Science Daily

Park rangers use butterflies to take planet's pulse in a biodiversity hotspot

For the last decade, biologists have documented a worrying decline in insect abundance, which some fear may prelude an arthropod apocalypse. These studies, however, are primarily carried out in temperature regions while the tropics, which harbor the vast majority of insect species, largely remains a black box. In 2017, a...
ANIMALS
Science Daily

Studies find the seeds of a forest's renewal after wildfire, drought

A forest's ability to regenerate after devastating wildfires, droughts or other disturbances depends largely on seed production. Findings from two new studies led by Duke University researchers could boost recovery and replanting after these disasters by providing foresters with new guidance on which trees species produce more seeds and how their productivity can vary from location to location.
SCIENCE
Science Daily

Lighting the tunnel of plant evolution: Scientists explore importance of two-pore channels in plants

Two-pore ion channels are present in many eukaryotes -- both animals and plants. While the possible involvement of these channels in environmental stress responses have been discussed in higher plants, their localizations and functional significance remain largely unknown. Now, researchers have found the missing pieces of evolutionary history of two-pore channels in a species of liverwort.
WILDLIFE
NewsBreak
Climate Change
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Science
Science Daily

Tiny sensor used to track the migratory patterns of monarch butterflies

Scientists have developed a tracking system that can be attached to monarch butterflies and transmit data about their location all throughout their three-month migratory journey south. FULL STORY. Millions of monarch butterflies migrate each fall to a specific cluster of mountain peaks in central Mexico. How exactly they navigate to...
WILDLIFE
Science Daily

Urbanization linked to poor ecological knowledge, less environmental action

National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) A new study by researchers at the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) and collaborators highlights a sharp contrast between urban and suburban ways of thinking about coastal ecosystems. The authors of the study used statistical and cognitive science techniques to analyze...
ENVIRONMENT
Science Daily

Discovery about coral-algal symbiosis could help coral reefs recover after bleaching events

Although photosynthesis by algae is a key part of the symbiotic relationship it is not required to initiate symbiosis. The discovery adds to the little-understood relationship between cnidarians and algae at the molecular level and offers insight into how to jump start the symbiotic relationship between the two organisms after a bleaching event. It could also lead to strategies that might prevent warmer oceans from breaking the symbiotic relationship between the two organisms and saving what remains of the world's corals.
WILDLIFE
Science Daily

Indigenous peoples have shucked billions of oysters around the world sustainably

A new global study of Indigenous oyster fisheries co-led by Smithsonian's National Museum of Natural History anthropologist Torben Rick and Temple University anthropologist and former Smithsonian postdoctoral fellow Leslie Reeder-Myers shows that oyster fisheries were hugely productive and sustainably managed on a massive scale over hundreds and even thousands of years of intensive harvest. The study's broadest finding was that long before European colonizers arrived, the Indigenous groups in these locations harvested and ate immense quantities of oysters in a manner that did not appear to cause the bivalves' populations to suffer and crash.
INDUSTRY
Science Daily

Researchers home in on Thera volcano eruption date

A University of Arizona tree-ring expert is closer than ever to pinning down the date of the infamous Thera volcano eruption -- a goal she has pursued for decades. Charlotte Pearson, an associate professor in the Laboratory of Tree-Ring Research, is lead author of a new paper in PNAS Nexus that combines a mosaic of techniques to confirm the source of a volcanic eruption in 1628 B.C. While the eruption was previously thought to be Thera on the Greek island of Santorini, Pearson and her colleagues found instead that it was Alaskan volcano Aniakchak II.
SCIENCE
Science Daily

Sweet spots in the sea: Mountains of sugar under seagrass meadows

Source: Max Planck Institute for Marine Microbiology. Seagrasses play an important role in our climate. They are one of the most efficient sinks of carbon dioxide on Earth. A team of scientists now reports that seagrasses release large amounts of sugar, largely in the form of sucrose, into their soils -- worldwide more than 1 million tons of sucrose, enough for 32 billion cans of coke. Such high concentrations of sugar are surprising. Normally, microorganisms quickly consume any free sugars in their environment. The scientists found that seagrasses excrete phenolic compounds, and these deter most microorganisms from degrading the sucrose. This ensures that the sucrose remains buried underneath the meadows and cannot be converted into CO2 and returned to the ocean and atmosphere.
WILDLIFE
Science Daily

Self-eliminating genes tested on mosquitoes

Scientists have tested a technology to make temporary genetic modifications in mosquitoes. The modifications self-delete over time. Texas A&M AgriLife Research scientists have tested a technology to make temporary genetic modifications in mosquitoes. The modifications self-delete over time. Texas A&M AgriLife Research scientists published an article detailing a mechanism to...
WILDLIFE
Science Daily

Geophysics: Better insights into Earth's interior

LMU geophysicist Max Moorkamp has developed a method that allows us to investigate the composition of the Earth with better results. Knowledge about the structure and composition of the Earth's crust is important for understanding the dynamics of the Earth. For example, the presence or absence of melt or fluids plays a major role in plate tectonic processes. Most our knowledge in this area comes from geophysical surveys. However, the relationship between measurable geophysical parameters and the actual conditions in the Earth's interior is often ambiguous. To improve this state of affairs, LMU geophysicist Max Moorkamp has developed a new method, whereby data on the distribution of electrical conductivity and density in the Earth's crust is combined and processed using a method derived from medical imaging. "The advantage is that the relationships between the two parameters are part of the analysis," says Moorkamp. "For geophysical applications, this is completely new."
SCIENCE
Science Daily

Hydroponic plants to detox PFAS-contaminated water

New research is helping to remediate the 'indestructible' PFASs as scientists show that Australian native plants can significantly remediate PFAS pollutants through floating wetlands to create healthier environments for all. FULL STORY. New research from the University of South Australia is helping to remediate the 'indestructible' PFASs as scientists show...
WILDLIFE
Science Daily

Researchers develop powerful strategy for creating new-to-nature enzymes

University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign Institute for Sustainability, Energy, and Environment. Engineering enzymes to perform reactions not found in nature can address longstanding challenges in the world of synthetic chemistry, such as upgrading plant-based oils into useful biochemicals. A team of researchers has developed a simple yet powerful strategy for...
CHAMPAIGN, IL

