Thomas Dossett didn't win a single point as an eighth-grader. In February, he won a state championship. Dossett ended his high school wrestling career in spectacular fashion, winning all but two matches his senior year to finish 50-2 and capture an elusive state championship that had evaded him twice before. Dossett can trace his two losses back to a tournament where he wrestled sick, once in double overtime against the eventual tournament champion.

FORSYTH, GA ・ 19 HOURS AGO