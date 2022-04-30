ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fisher-Titus holding sportsmetrics injury prevention program info session

NORWALK — Fisher-Titus will be holding a Sportsmetrics Live Forum at 7 p.m. May 5 at the Fisher-Titus Learning Center at Norwalk High School.

This is an opportunity for parents and high school athletes to learn more about the Sportsmetrics program at Fisher-Titus.

Hosted by Fisher-Titus physical therapists and athletic trainers certified in Sportsmetrics, this is an opportunity for interested individuals to learn more and ask questions to help determine if the Sportsmetrics program may be beneficial for them or their child.

Sportsmetrics is a six-week training program tailored to correct deficiencies that can lead to injury, in particular, ACL and other knee injuries. The program can be beneficial for any athlete who jumps frequently or is at an increased risk for knee injury including volleyball players, basketball players, soccer players, and cheerleaders. Sportsmetrics has shown to reduce injury risk by 88% after training.

The live forum will cover:

• ACL injuries in athletes with Dr. Jason Brown, NOMS Access Orthopaedics

• History and background of the Sportsmetrics Program

• What to expect when participating in Sportsmetrics

• Results of athletes who have completed Sportsmetrics

• Parent and coach testimonial from Angie Kalizewski

Throughout the month of April, Fisher-Titus held free jump assessments to help athletes determine if they could benefit from the Sportsmetrics program. If individuals were unable to participate in these screenings but are still interested in the program, they can attend Thursday’s live forum to learn more and ask about getting screened.

For more information on the Sportsmetrics program, visit fishertitus.org/sportsmetrics.

