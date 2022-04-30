ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Attractions closed, Lasershow canceled as Confederate Memorial Day event held at Stone Mountain Park

By WSBTV.com News Staff
 3 days ago
SPLC wants Stone Mountain Park to revoke permit for this weekend's Confederate rally FILE: Under Georgia law, Stone Mountain is an official Confederate memorial site. That’s why the Sons of Confederate Veterans applied for and got a permit to rally there on Saturday. (WSBTV.com News Staff)

STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. — UPDATE: Stone Mountain Park announced it is closing attractions and the Lasershow has been canceled Saturday. Natural areas, the campground, hotels and golf course remain open. Attractions will be open on Sunday.

All eyes will be on Stone Mountain Park as the Sons of Confederate Veterans get ready to hold a gathering Saturday on what would be Confederate Memorial Day.

It would not be the first Confederate Memorial Day event held at Stone Mountain Park. The state of Georgia officially declared it a Confederate memorial site years ago, which is why the rally is being held there.

The permit for the event in 2021 was denied because of the coronavirus pandemic.

In years past, protesters have clashed during the rallies, with some of them even being seen spraying a Georgia State Patrol officer with pepper spray.

Earlier this week, the Southern Poverty Law Center asked the Stone Mountain Memorial Association to revoke the permit for the rally, but the park told Channel 2 Action News that they legally cannot revoke this year’s permit.

On Wednesday, Channel 2 Action News contacted the association’s CEO, who said, “This is a free speech event covered by the First Amendment. We will continue to follow state law as well as honor the First Amendment rights of all Georgians.”

We also attempted to contact the Sons of Confederate Veterans for a comment about the rally, but they never responded.

There is word of some protests planned against Saturday’s rally. But so far, the park told Elliot, none of those groups have filed for a permit of their own.

Armed demonstrators clash at Stone Mountain during tense protests

Jim Blackburn
3d ago

God bless all of the Confederate American soldiers that fought & died. God bless this country & its people, that we may stop with all the hate

wylene mitchell
3d ago

To close this attraction is very wrong. I could make a speech, a truthful speech but of course you have those that doesn't appreciate our history. Just remember, history does repeat its self. Read up on history. Perhaps you may understand the past and where we are headed.

Lisa campisi
3d ago

Is wasn't about slavery people. LEARN YOUR HISTORY AND READ BOOKS. I'M PROUD TO BE A CONFEDERATE AND I AM MARRIED TO A YANKEE. I LOVE THE SOUTH. I AM PROUD YO BE AN AMERICAN

