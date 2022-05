A historic Quaker cemetery in Burlington County was destroyed earlier this month, and residents say no one is being held accountable. Victor Ramos said he was driving along Route 206 in Mansfield just before Easter when he saw construction equipment tearing through the Old Friends Cemetery, which dates back to pre-Revolutionary times. When he drove by later, the construction equipment was gone and the cemetery was ruined.

BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ ・ 5 DAYS AGO