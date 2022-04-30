ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Goldman Sachs Gives Bitcoin Another Boost

By Luc Olinga
TheStreet
TheStreet
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EEKHb_0fPAAUXl00

The crypto market has not been at its best since the year.

Volatility has never been so high. After months of falling coin prices starting with bitcoin, the king of crypto, a slight rebound followed.

But since then the prices of digital currencies have been zigzagging, unable to exceed certain symbolic thresholds. Bitcoin, for example, is struggling to rise above $50,000 despite news that shows wider acceptance.

More and more major critical crypto investors, for example, have made their mea culpa. In turn, we saw billionaires and big names in traditional finance such as Ken Griffin, Ray Dalio, Bill Gross recognize that bitcoin had found its place as an asset in which we could invest.

And on the regulatory front, President Joe Biden signed an executive order that urges federal agencies not to stifle innovation. A way to call for less draconian regulation vis-à-vis the crypto sphere. A sign that the wind is blowing in its direction, crypto evangelists like Sam Bankman-Fried, CEO of crypto exchange FTX.com, would like to see the Biden administration issue regulation of the sector as soon as possible.

A First Bitcoin-Backed Loan

Admittedly, it still remains to convince the Securities and Exchange Commission to approve a spot bitcoin exchange-traded fund EFT. Basically, the agency remains opposed to spot ETFs based on actual bitcoin holdings. But overall the industry has never been in such an ideal situation vis-à-vis the general public as well as regulators and traditional finance.

It is therefore no surprise that the prestigious investment bank Goldman Sachs has just taken a new step in the crypto-related services it offers. The establishment has just made the very first lending facility backed by bitcoin.

Basically, Goldman Sachs allowed, through this transaction, the borrowing client to use bitcoin (BTC) as collateral to obtain a cash loan.

"We recently extended a secured lending facility where we lent fiat collateralised on BTC; BTC being owned by the borrower," a Goldman Sachs spokesperson told TheStreet in an emailed statement. "The Interesting piece for us was the structure and the 24-7-365 day risk management."

Goldman Sachs didn't provide additional details but the legacy bank thus adds a service previously offered only by crypto firms. Bloomberg was the first to report about the lending facility.

The transaction shows how mainstream finance is embracing bitcoin and crypto generally. Most Wall Street institutions are increasingly offering crypto-related services. This is the case of Jefferies Financial and Cowen Inc. which now has a unit specializing in digital assets.

Goldman Sachs Expands Its Crypto Services.

This is not the first time that Goldman Sachs has dared a first related to crypto and more particularly to bitcoin.

In March. the bank said that it has just carried out its first over-the-counter (OTC) crypto options trade. The firm traded a bitcoin-linked instrument called a non-deliverable bitcoin option (NDO), which is a derivative tied to bitcoin’s price that pays out in cash, Goldman Sachs said.

Options are used by crypto investors to hedge risks or boost yields, and over-the-counter transactions are larger trades negotiated privately.

The transaction carried out by Goldman Sachs was facilitated by Galaxy Digital, a company that invests in crypto and especially in bitcoin.

"This marks the first OTC crypto transaction by a major bank in the U.S., as Goldman Sachs continues expanding its cryptocurrency offerings, demonstrating the continued maturation and adoption of digital assets by banking institutions," Galaxy said at the time.

Galaxy, a global provider of blockchain and cryptocurrency financial services for institutions, was founded and is run by billionaire Mike Novogratz, a bitcoin evangelist. Novogratz is also a former Goldman Sachs banker.

These transactions suggest that Goldman Sachs believes cryptocurrencies are stable enough to be vouched for by large financial institutions.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Economist claims there's a 90% chance US stock market sunk as low as it will go this year and that S&P 500 could surge by 24% by end of 2022 – but only if inflation or Ukraine war doesn't trigger a recession

An economist has claimed the US stock market has already hit its lowest point for 2022 after Russia invaded Ukraine - although that war and soaring inflation could prove him badly wrong. Tom Lee, managing partner at Fundstrat, said that as long as there's no recession due to a continuation...
STOCKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Ray Dalio
Fortune

What home prices will look like in 2023, according to Zillow’s revised downward forecast

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. There's no doubt about it: Soaring mortgage rates are an economic shock to the U.S. housing market. Over the past month alone, the average 30-year fixed mortgage rate has spiked from 3.11% to 5.11%. It's both pricing out some stretched homebuyers and causing some would-be borrowers to lose their mortgage eligibility.
REAL ESTATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bitcoin Cash#Digital Assets#Billionaires#Crypto Exchange Ftx Com
TheStreet

Is Elon Musk's Dogecoin On Its Way to $1?

When Elon Musk tweeted "Let’s make Twitter maximum fun!" on Thursday, some may wonder if dogecoin is included in the mix. The Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report CEO and world's richest man has been quite bullish on the Shiba-themed crypto and interest surged dramatically when the deal to acquire Twitter (TWTR) - Get Twitter, Inc. Report was announced earlier this week.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Goldman Sachs
dailyhodl.com

$1,200,000,000 in Bitcoin Moved Out of Coinbase in Massive Daily Outflow, According to CryptoQuant CEO – Here’s Who Is Accumulating BTC

The CEO of leading on-chain analytics firm CryptoQuant is revealing a massive outflow of Bitcoin (BTC) from US-based crypto exchange Coinbase. Ki Young Ju tells his 289,600 Twitter followers that 30,000 Bitcoin worth over $1.21 billion were transferred from the coffers of Coinbase on Friday. “30,000 BTC flowed out from...
MARKETS
CNBC

Jim Cramer: Be ready to pounce with cash on hand when market uncertainty settles

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Tuesday told investors that they shouldn't rely on optimism as a market strategy, but should still be prepared to act when the market recovers. "I think you can do very well right now in a balanced portfolio that also has a lot of cash on the sidelines. You want to be ready for the moment when things actually get better," the "Mad Money" host said.
STOCKS
dailyhodl.com

Billionaire Mark Cuban Reveals Massive Ethereum Position, Says Bitcoin Maximalists Are Wrong About True Upside in Crypto Markets

Billionaire Mark Cuban is weighing in on what he believes is the true value and function of each sector within the cryptocurrency realm. In a new interview with the Scott Hilton YouTube channel, the entrepreneur says that while Bitcoin will always function as a store of value, he disagrees with maximalists who view BTC as the be-all, end-all digital asset.
MARKETS
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
44K+
Followers
84K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy