Cathie Wood's Worst Nightmare Comes True

By Rob Lenihan
TheStreet
 3 days ago
In 2020, the world went into lockdown.

Health officials declared Covid-19 a global pandemic and planes stopped flying, bars, gyms and theaters closed, and people retreated to their homes to wait out the disease that had thoroughly disrupted their lives.

Pandemic Stock Surge

Many businesses closed, but some--the so called "pandemic stocks"-- saw their shares surge as isolation became a way of life.

Companies like Teladoc Health (TDOC) - Get Teladoc Health, Inc. Report, Zoom Video Communications (ZM) - Get Zoom Video Communications, Inc. Class A Report, Netflix (NFLX) - Get Netflix, Inc. Report and Peloton Interactive (PTON) - Get Peloton Interactive, Inc. Class A Report made the most out of social distancing.

But the Covid-19 pandemic didn't last forever--even though it felt like it might.

Vaccines were developed, the world is reopening and now many of the pandemic stocks are watching their profits floating away on a river of red ink.

"Stay at home is the Dotcom Boom of today," one observed tweeted recently. "Lots of failures but some gigantic winners will emerge."

Peloton, saw its shares drop 48.35% from Dec.31's figure of $35.76 a share to $18.47 on April 28.

Netflix posted the first decline in annual subscriber growth in more than a decade earlier this month. Shares fell about 67% since Dec.31 to $199.52 on April 28.

Cathie Wood's flagship Ark Investment Management (ARKK) - Get ARK Innovation ETF Report is Teladoc's top institutional holder, owning 12.1% of the virtual healthcare services company's shares as of March 30.

Is There A Doctor in the House?

Teladoc, which is Ark's third-largest holding, cratered after it posted a first-quarter net loss of $6.7 billion, or a loss of $41.58 a share and slashed its guidance.

The net loss included a non-cash goodwill impairment charge of $6.6 billion, or a loss of $41.1 a share.

Teladoc slashed its 2022 full-year revenue between $2.4 billion to $2.5 billion, compared with an earlier forecast of $2.55 billion to $2.65 billion.

The company was also contending with problems stemming from its direct-to-consumer mental health service, BetterHelp.

"Over the past several weeks, we've seen lower-than-expected yield on marketing spend for BetterHelp, which is a reversal of the trends we experienced exiting 2021 and in the early part of 2022," said CEO Jason Gorevic, according to a transcript of the earnings call.

Gorevic cited paid search advertising, "where we've seen a notable increase in rates for keywords associated with online therapy."

"We believe the biggest driver of this dynamic is smaller private competitors pursuing what we think are low or no return customer acquisition strategies in an attempt to establish market share," he said.

Gorevic also said the company was "seeing our chronic care sales pipeline develop more slowly than anticipated."

"It's still somewhat early in the selling season but based on how the pipeline has developed over the first four months of the year, we felt it was prudent to update our forecast," he said.

The company's shares lost about 42.5% of their value in less than a week, dropping to $33.51 a share on April 28 from $58.25 a share on April 22.

Teladoc shares lost 63.5% of their value since Dec. 31, when they were going for $91.82 and its market capitalization dropped by about $4 billion to $5.4 billion on April 28.

'You've Done Nothing But Cost Me Money.'

The losses did not slow down Wood, who on April 28, bought 609,665 shares of the battered company. During an interview with CNBC, Wood said Teladoc will be a "category killer" over the next five to 10 years.

Zoom is the second-largest holding in the Ark Innovation EFT and its share value has dropped by about 44.2% from the Dec.31 closing price of $183.91.

So has Cathie Woods lost her edge or is she just going through a slump?

"I can’t believe I bought $ARKK at the top. You’ve done nothing bust cost me money," one person tweeted to Woods.

"Are u going to sell all $TDOC at a huge loss given its poor earning report and admitted you have been wrong?" another person asked.

One irate poster tweeted a video clip of a fire-worshipping Muppet and stated that "in this week's newsletter, ARK investors find out they are baggies and will lose all their money under the guidance of the AuntieChrist."

'Take Your Lumps'

Hedge fund manager Doug Kass wrote in a recent Real Money column that Wood "has crashed spectacularly due to a combination of hubris and very poor stock selection."

"Woods tries to make the case for innovation," Kass wrote. "Unfortunately, the evidence is that she is willing to pay any price for that innovation as were it not for ARK's large investment in Tesla the fund's returns would have been even more horrific."

Gita Rao, senior lecturer in finance at the MIT Sloan School of Management, however, said Wood is "a very experienced manager."

"She's not managing a defensive growth fund," she said. "She's managing a high-octane growth fund."

Rao noted that growth stocks are feeling the impact of such factors as spiraling inflation, Russia's invasion of Ukraine and the continued impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

"Even under normal circumstances inflation and an increase in interest rates are both bad for growth stocks," she said. "We haven't had this cycle in a very long time."

The current situation, she said, is "a classic late-cycle rotation out of growth into value."

Rao added that "we mustn't forget that these stocks are very richly valued, so people were very comfortable with them on the way up, and now they are probably coming close to fair valuation, but analysts are not cutting their estimates enough."

"It's all about valuation and right now people are saying we have to reconsider the value of these stocks," she said.

Woods, Rao said, is "managing to a certain style and you've got to take your lumps."

Related
Benzinga

Jim Cramer Recommends To Not Sell This Stock

On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said American Airlines Group Inc AAL had a good quarter. However, he believes United Airlines Holdings, Inc’s UAL quarter was even better. When asked about OptimizeRx Corporation OPRX, Cramer said "There’s not enough there at that company." The "Mad...
STOCKS
CNBC

Jim Cramer: Be ready to pounce with cash on hand when market uncertainty settles

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Tuesday told investors that they shouldn't rely on optimism as a market strategy, but should still be prepared to act when the market recovers. "I think you can do very well right now in a balanced portfolio that also has a lot of cash on the sidelines. You want to be ready for the moment when things actually get better," the "Mad Money" host said.
STOCKS
TheStreet

Cathie Wood Watch: Ark Buys Israeli Software Company Shares

Notable investor Cathie Wood, chief executive of Ark Investment Management, on Monday bought shares of an Israeli software company. Ark also purchased an online securities brokerage and an online sports gambling company. Wood sold an electric vehicle company and an industrial technology company. All valuations below are as of Monday’s...
STOCKS
TheStreet

Ford Confirms an Important Decision That May Not Please Customers

The Ford (F) - Get Ford Motor Company Report CEO laid out the company's goals for Mustang Mach-E, the electric version of the classic pony car in a tweet late last year. "It’s hard to produce Mustang Mach-Es fast enough to meet the incredible demand, but we are sure going to try," Farley said in December. "So starting in 2022 we are increasing production and expect to reach 200,000+ units per year for North America & Europe by 2023. That's 3x our 2021 output."
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Ford Pulls Out All The Stops to Revive a Struggling Brand

Ford (F) - Get Ford Motor Company Report knows that the top spot in the electric vehicle market seems out of reach right now. Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report seems to be increasing its lead and consolidating its domination. Elon Musk's group seems to have better mastered the disruption caused to supply chains, the shortage of chips and the surge in raw materials than its rivals.
BUSINESS
dailyhodl.com

Billionaire Mark Cuban Reveals Massive Ethereum Position, Says Bitcoin Maximalists Are Wrong About True Upside in Crypto Markets

Billionaire Mark Cuban is weighing in on what he believes is the true value and function of each sector within the cryptocurrency realm. In a new interview with the Scott Hilton YouTube channel, the entrepreneur says that while Bitcoin will always function as a store of value, he disagrees with maximalists who view BTC as the be-all, end-all digital asset.
MARKETS
Fortune

No ‘union,’ ‘living wage,’ or ‘restrooms’: A planned Amazon internal app could ban words in employee chats

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Amazon could ban workers from using words like "union" and "living wage" on a planned internal employee messaging app, a revelation likely to increase tensions just as workers at one company warehouse on Staten Island voted to unionize.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

New York City, NY
