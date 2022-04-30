ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Twitter: Why Elon Musk Will Struggle to Fulfill A Big Promise

By Ellen Chang
TheStreet
TheStreet
 3 days ago

Billionaire Elon Musk wants to purge bots on Twitter ( (TWTR) - Get Twitter, Inc. Report), making the claim as part of his $44 billion bid for the social media company.

His acquisition of Twitter has come under scrutiny as Musk sold $8.5 billion of Tesla ( (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report) stock to pay for the takeover that has been approved by the board, but is waiting on a shareholder vote.

Twitter users have complained for several years about the number of bots attacking accounts for economic, political or personal reasons.

Bots have been both in favor and against Tesla and shares of the company as well as criticizing Musk.

He has claimed he seeks to eliminate the bots.

“If our twitter bid succeeds, we will defeat the spam bots or die trying!” Musk tweeted, but claimed he sought to “authenticate all real humans.”

How Bots Work

Whenever a large amount of Twitter accounts are tweeting the same thing simultaneously or close together, it may be a Twitter bot, Nicole Hoffman, senior cyber threat intelligence analyst at Digital Shadows, a San Francisco-based provider of digital risk protection solutions, told TheStreet.

“Bots are automated Twitter accounts that are programmed to perform tasks on Twitter,” she said.

While some of these bots can be useful, such as tweeting about weather emergencies, many other ones are used for more nefarious purposes, such as “spreading misinformation and tweeting an excessive amount of tweets to promote a product or website,” Hoffman said.

Social media bots are just fake accounts that are either manually run by an individual or are automated, Storm Swendsboe, director of threat intelligence at SafeGuard Cyber, a Charlottesville, Virginia-based cybersecurity company that protects organizations from communication-based threats across digital platforms such as social media, told TheStreet.

While bots are used under standard business operations to promote content, drive traffic or inflate numbers, they are often used in criminal scams, such as cryptocurrency pump and dumps, fake ICOs and spoofed crypto sites, he said.

“They are also used to trick people into visiting various types of malicious websites or to spread misinformation,” Swendsboe said. “In one reported case last year, a Twitter bot was also observed to be intercepting online payments, by automatically responding to tweets that referenced Venmo or PayPal, and cloning the account of the intended recipient in order to divert the payment to the criminal.”

Bots are computer software programs that can interpret and react to inputs without human intervention and were used initially to automate routine tasks such as answering questions from customers.

The advancements in artificial intelligence and deep learning have led to bots that can respond in a similar fashion like a human and engage in dialogue with both humans and other bots, he said.

“Systems like Apple Siri, Google Assistant, and Amazon Alexa are examples where over time they have become closer to true human-like responses,” Swendsboe said. “That increased sophistication in bots makes them both more capable to augment or replace humans for some tasks, but also more dangerous if used for malicious intent by threat actors.”

Who Is Behind the Bots

Russia's Internet Research Agency, which is often referred to as a troll farm, has been attributed to millions of Twitter bots in the last few years to spread misinformation, Hoffman said.

“Whether it is an organization or an individual, the issue remains the same,” she said.

Social media bots are driven and operated by marketing firms and nation-state operations, Swendsboe said.

“Nation-states use these bots and sometimes purchase these services from marketing firms in order to promote messages favorable to their national interest,” he said.

Open source “deep learning” models like GPT-3 means both individuals and organizations have access to advanced automated text generation and text responses to human queries, Bud Broomhead, CEO at Viakoo, a Mountain View, Calif.-based provider of automated IoT cyber hygiene, told TheStreet. This gives them the ability to hide a location via VPN and other methods, but the physical location does not really matter either, he said.

Why Bots Are Beating Social Media Companies

There could be several reasons why social media companies like Twitter and Facebook (FB) - Get Meta Platforms Inc. Class A Report have difficulty identifying and removing bots, Hoffman said. They might need additional staff to moderate and identify potential bots, or their bot detection software might not be as accurate as they would have hoped.

“It is difficult to say whether a new owner could eliminate the spam bot problem on Twitter,” she said. “Cybercriminals have a way of evolving alongside technology. So it is possible the issue will continue past any new policies.”

Botnet armies are hard to squash directly because they are capable of taking on multiple identities, Broomhead said. They are often formed from vulnerable IoT/OT devices because they have networking capabilities.

The race between the opposing sides of bots continue.

“What matters to Twitter, FB, and others is that they keep fighting, otherwise advances in artificial intelligence and deep learning could create a more substantial gap than exists today,” he said.

Can Bots Be Defeated?

The development of more sophisticated algorithms can eliminate more bots, Broomhead said. Another strategy is to require more extensive validation of identities to ensure that only humans are operating on Twitter.

“Despite their sophistication, bots still behave in ways different than humans and more comprehensive algorithms can be more successful in detecting bots,” he said.

While bots can post faster than humans can, be engaged with more topics and react in different ways, there are capabilities that can be used to detect them, Broomhead said.

Twitter can use IP reputation to find botnets, mark suspicious accounts and look for entities posting the same content across many accounts, John Bambenek, principal threat hunter at Netenrich, a San Jose, California.-based digital IT and security operations company, told TheStreet.

Eliminating bots requires a financial commitment from a company.

“If Twitter can show it's profitable to kick out the trash while increasing real engagement, capitalism will kick in and other companies will follow,” he said. “The only way to get enterprises to do the right thing is to show them it's profitable to do so.”

The challenge for Twitter will be identifying and eliminating the bad actors without removing legitimate users or tools, Mike Parkin, senior technical engineer at Vulcan Cyber, an Israeli provider of SaaS for enterprise cyber risk remediation, told TheStreet.

The largest challenge is the disinformation issue and being able to strike a balance between having an open free-speech platform and one that is abused for disinformation and propaganda, he said.

“It can be hard to eliminate bots without affecting legitimate users while the bot writers are constantly evolving their tools,” Parkin said.

Adding end-to-end encryption to Twitter could be problematic since some countries restrict cryptology and the company may not want to lose access to them. The technical overhead is relatively minor since other apps have shown the use of them, he said.

A new owner of Twitter could eliminate more bots, but it requires creative thinking, Broomhead said.

“It will not be as easy as flicking a switch and the fight against the bots will likely never end, as these actors continue to adapt their account creation and maintenance tactics,” he said.

Comments / 0

Related
Inc.com

Jeff Bezos Just Took a Shot at Elon Musk on Twitter. It Did Not Go Well

Jeff Bezos, the founder and former CEO of Amazon, and Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla and soon-to-be owner of Twitter, don't strike me as best buds. The two men have competed over the past few years for the title of the world's richest man, a title Musk holds. They also sort of compete in space, with Bezos' Blue Origin competing against Musk's SpaceX.
BUSINESS
The Independent

Mark Hamill claims he lost thousands of Twitter followers in hours after Elon Musk sale agreed

Mark Hamill has revealed he lost thousands of followers on Twitter in the space of a few hours yesterday (25 April).While the exact reason for the exodus has not been confirmed, his tweet came shortly after it was announced that Elon Musk is set to purchase the social media platform in a deal worth $44bn.Since the news broke, many users of the site (including Jameela Jamil) have announced their intention to delete their accounts, owing to Musk’s reputation as a politically controversial figure. It is believed this could be the reason for Hamill’s loss in followers.“Weird. I just lost...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
dailyhodl.com

$3,000,000,000 Worth of Bitcoin (BTC) Forfeited to US Government By Former Silk Road Founder

Silk Road founder Ross Ulbricht is forfeiting billions of dollars worth of Bitcoin (BTC) and other crypto assets to the US government. According to a new court filing, Ulbricht will relinquish any claim to over 69,000 BTC and undisclosed amounts of Bitcoin Gold (BTG), Bitcoin SV (BSV) and Bitcoin Cash (BCH) worth a combined $3 billion as part of a settlement.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cyber Threat Intelligence#Twitter Bot#Twtr#Tsla#Tesla Inc Report#Digital Shadows
TheStreet

Forget DeSantis, Disney Has Another Political Battle

Once again, Disney (DIS) - Get Walt Disney Company Report is finding itself embroiled in a political quagmire owing to its support of the LGBTQ community, after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis punished Disney for denouncing his “Don’t Say Gay Bill,” by seeking to revoke Disney World’s designation as a special tax district (which as we pointed out, is ultimately a meaningless gesture).
FLORIDA STATE
TheStreet

Twitter's Employees Aren't Sure They Trust Elon Musk

A significant portion of Twitter's employee base are not thrilled that they will soon be working for Elon Musk. The announcement that the Tesla CEO had succeeded in his aggressive $44 billion bid to buy Twitter (TWTR) - Get Twitter, Inc. Report has reportedly upset many employees. Leaked messages on...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Paypal
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Tesla
TheStreet

Stocks Higher, Week Ahead, Buffett, Activision And Moderna - Five Things You Must Know

Here are five things you must know for Monday, May 2:. 1. -- Stock Futures Nudge Higher Ahead of Fed Meeting, Jobs Data. U.S. equity futures bumped higher Monday, following-on from the largest single-session decline in more than two years Friday, as investors looked to add some beaten down tech names heading into an active week on Wall Street highlighted by the Federal Reserve's interest rate decision on Wednesday.
STOCKS
TheStreet

Investor Gurley, Amazon's Bezos Question Bull Run for Tech Stocks

You can add venture-capital star Bill Gurley, a general partner at Benchmark, to the list of those who think technology companies are overvalued. “An entire generation of entrepreneurs & tech investors built their entire perspectives on valuations during the second half of a 13-year amazing bull run,” he tweeted.
STOCKS
TheStreet

Ram Has a Product That Ford, GM, Rivian and Tesla Won't Like

This is where the biggest battle in the race for electric vehicles (EVs) will undoubtedly be played: trucks/pickups. This segment of electrification is certainly the one whose margins are not as high as in luxury electric sedans, but it is the one where sales volumes will be among the highest. And. sales volumes equal popularity. It is quite possible that the winner of this race will often be identified by the masses as The Maker or The Brand of Electric Pickups.
CARS
TheStreet

Facebook Abandons a Very Competitive Market

Facebook plans no big announcement, no alert, no messaging of consequence to users to tell them that their favorite podcasts will no longer be available. Now known as Meta Platforms (FB) - Get Meta Platforms Inc. Class A Report, Facebook will end its adventure in the world of podcasts. A few weeks after the social-media giant confirmed to TheStreet that the group was no longer really investing in audio, Facebook will in coming weeks discontinue Soundbites (short stories), podcasts and the audio platform.
INTERNET
TheStreet

Volkswagen Wins Surprising Trophy Against Tesla

Volkswagen (VWAGY) - Get Volkswagen AG Report is needling Elon Musk. The German automaker recently blew by CEO Musk's Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report in a major category. Sales figures are all well and good, but the two vehicle making giants threw down on something that really matters: tattoos.
ELON MUSK
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
44K+
Followers
84K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy