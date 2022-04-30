ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shelter In Place Order Lifted For Arvada Residents

 2 days ago

UPDATE: Arvada Police Chase Down Suspected Car Thief While Serving Search Warrant At Nearby Property

By Danielle Chavira

ARVADA, Colo. (CBS4) – Arvada Police issued a shelter in place order for residents on Lee Street near Kipling Street and 72nd Avenue. The order came at around 9:30 a.m. on Saturday. It was later canceled at around 10 a.m.

Officials say there was a suspicious person in the area, but it is now safe to return to normal activities.

Further details about the situation have not been released.

Earlier on Saturday morning, Jeffcom911co alerted residents to police activity on Oak Street near 72nd Avenue. That location is just west of the shelter in place order.

APD says they were serving a search warrant between Miller and Oak Streets.

Police officials tell CBS4 these two incidents are not related.

Steve Pierce
2d ago

totally stupid, clearly the police don't know what they are doing...go to arvada most any time, nowadays more than half look suspicious, the other half just questionable.

CBS Denver

Woman Struck By Bullet That Came Through Apartment Window

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4)– Police in Aurora are investigating a shooting that left one woman injured. The woman was inside her apartment when she was struck by a bullet that came through the window late Tuesday night. #APDAlert APD working a shooting at 14590 E 2nd Ave. Ofc responded and found an adult female with a GSW and applied a tourniquet. Transported to the hospital, non-life threatening. Investigation is ongoing. Anyone with info call APD or @CrimeStoppersCO pic.twitter.com/kqlBO6M9FP — Aurora Police Dept (@AuroraPD) April 27, 2022 Police received calls of shots fired in the area of 14590 E. 2nd Avenue and when officers arrived, they found multiple shell casings in the parking lot and damaged property and vehicles. That’s when they located the woman with the gunshot wound. Officers applied a tourniquet and she was taken to the hospital by Aurora Fire Rescue. Officers didn’t find any additional victims.
CBS Denver

Lakewood Police Arrest Calvin Armani Jaramillo, Suspect Wanted In Shooting Blocks From Sloans Lake Park

By Anna Maria Basquez LAKEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – Police in Lakewood arrested Calvin Armani Jaramillo, 21, in connection to a shooting near Colfax Avenue and Sheridan Boulevard over the weekend. Calvin Armani Jaramillo (credit: Lakewood Police) One man was shot south of Sloan’s Lake, just after 7 p.m. Saturday. Police were seen at a 7-Eleven gas station for a report of a man with a gun in a black van. Police told CBS4 that at least one shot was fired, and the man was taken to the hospital in a personal vehicle. The shooting victim is expected to survive. Witnesses with information about the crime can call 720-913-7867, or text crimes to 274637.
OutThere Colorado

One dead after vehicle tumbles off cliff to base of reservoir in Colorado

A fatal crash resulted in a vehicle landing beside Horsetooth Reservoir near Fort Collins, Colorado. According to Colorado State Patrol, the deadly crash took place on Monday morning at about 7:12 AM, specifically in the area of Horsetooth Cliffs Way and South Centennial Drive. One person was killed when their hatchback rolled off the side of the road and to the base of Horsetooth Reservoir, but few other details are available.
OutThere Colorado

Two highways get closed due to two fires in Colorado

UPDATE: As of 2:45 PM the Highway 194 and Interstate 25 have both been reopened. A new wildfire burning east of La Junta has caused Highway 194 to close, according to the Colorado State Patrol. There have been no updates on reopening. A spokesperson from the Bent County Office of Emergency Management told KKTV that crews are making good progress on extinguishing the blaze. ...
KXRM

Man shot in the head early Saturday morning in Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. — Police are investigating after a man was shot in the head early Saturday morning. According to Pueblo police, officers were sent to E 11th Street and N Reading Avenue, which is close to Baca Elementary School, around 12:47 a.m. Saturday after someone heard gunshots near an alley and saw cars leaving the […]
OutThere Colorado

500 homes evacuated in northern Colorado Springs from fire caused by illegal work

Northern Colorado Springs got a scare Friday when 500 homes were evacuated in the wake of the Silver Charm fire, which was caused by allegedly illegal construction work. Smoke was visible near Interstate 25 and InterQuest Parkway at about 12:30 p.m. "Heavy fire in heavy fuels," fire officials said. As of 6:30 p.m., the Silver Charm fire had burned 17 acres and was 75% contained.
