Shelter In Place Order Lifted For Arvada Residents

UPDATE: Arvada Police Chase Down Suspected Car Thief While Serving Search Warrant At Nearby Property

By Danielle Chavira

ARVADA, Colo. (CBS4) – Arvada Police issued a shelter in place order for residents on Lee Street near Kipling Street and 72nd Avenue. The order came at around 9:30 a.m. on Saturday. It was later canceled at around 10 a.m.

Officials say there was a suspicious person in the area, but it is now safe to return to normal activities.

Further details about the situation have not been released.

Earlier on Saturday morning, Jeffcom911co alerted residents to police activity on Oak Street near 72nd Avenue. That location is just west of the shelter in place order.

APD says they were serving a search warrant between Miller and Oak Streets.

Police officials tell CBS4 these two incidents are not related.