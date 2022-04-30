ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Newcastle 0-1 Liverpool: Eddie Howe says Magpies missed 'moment of quality'

BBC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNewcastle head coach Eddie Howe says his side "missed that moment of quality"...

www.bbc.co.uk

Related
Daily Mail

'Liverpool are another level': Bruno Guimaraes concedes that Newcastle 'didn't deserve to win' against Jurgen Klopp's side... but the Brazilian insists the Magpies 'want to be big'

Bruno Guimaraes concedes that Liverpool are another level to Newcastle United in every department right now. The Brazil midfielder told Sportsmail ahead of Saturday's game that he believes his new club can bridge the gap in the coming years. But after a 1-0 defeat in which the score line flattered...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Lampard's great escape is ON! Richarlison sends Everton wild by securing crucial victory in their fight for Premier League survival after pouncing on huge Chelsea error at electric Goodison Park

The goal brought the three points, of course. Yet in the 59th minute at Goodison Park there was a moment that believers in fate will have seen as every bit as important. Mason Mount took a shot from just inside the penalty area. It had Jordan Pickford beaten – for the only time in what was a quite stunning performance by the England goalkeeper – but struck the inside of the left post. A stroke of luck, but there was more to come. The ball then spun at a right angle, scuttled across the goal line, and struck the right post too. Cesar Azpilicueta arrived to hit a thunderous follow-up shot which Pickford recovered to keep out quite brilliantly. It was surely one of the saves of the season. And Everton survived. Everton endured.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Son Heung-min stunner helps Spurs to vital victory in Champions League hunt

Son Heung-min’s stunning goal helped Tottenham get their Champions League hopes back on track with a 3-1 win over Leicester.The South Korean curled a 20-yard effort into the top corner to seal a brace that sees him register his highest tally in a Premier League season, moving to 19 goals – just three behind Mohamed Salah in the race for the Golden Boot.Harry Kane got the ball rolling with his customary goal against the Foxes, heading in a first-half corner for his 19th goal in 18 games against his former loan club.Same, Pierre. Same. pic.twitter.com/cbJ5a3605H— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) May 1,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

PETER CROUCH: The psychology of the new-manager bounce is baffling but Burnley have timed sacking Sean Dyche perfectly... PLUS why I can't yet choose between Phil Foden and Mo Salah for Player of the Year

Burnley were last but eventually caught up with the rest the other week. All of the bottom five have sacked managers this season. They have to these days, because patience guarantees nothing with huge money at stake. They are all hoping to do an Eddie Howe, because Newcastle United are...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eddie Howe
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Magpies#St James Park#Newcastle United 0 1#Bbc One#Bbc Iplayer
BBC

Fulham 7-0 Luton Town: Fulham clinch Championship title with emphatic Luton victory

Record-breaking Aleksandar Mitrovic reached 43 goals in a season by scoring twice as Fulham clinched the Championship title in style with a 7-0 win over Luton Town. Tom Cairney scored the team's 100th goal of the campaign with a thunderous first-half strike and a thumping long-range shot from Kenny Tete doubled the tally, as Luton crumbled under injuries and Fulham's dominance.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Manchester United vs Brentford confirmed line-ups: Team news ahead of Premier League fixture tonight

Manchester United’s players are running out of time to make an impression on incoming coach Erik ten Hag as they host Brentford this evening.Ten Hag has been appointed as the club’s next permanent manager and will take charge at the end of the season, with Ralf Rangnick having confirmed that he has accepted an offer to become the head coach of Austria.Man Utd vs Brentford LIVE: Premier League build-upBut United have been on a miserable run of form and have just one Premier League win in six matches.Thursday’s 1-1 draw with Chelsea ensured United avoided a third straight defeat...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Liverpool FC Women Close Out Season With 2-1 Loss To Lewes FC

The Liverpool FC Women’s side suited up for the last time this season, away to Lewes FC. The title had been won, the trophy lifted in front of their fans, so for Liverpool, this was an opportunity to provide an opportunity for some of the exciting young talents and reserve players who had not seen much game time this season.
SOCCER
BBC

Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Rangers, Leipzig, Hibs, Cummings

Former Chelsea and England captain John Terry attended Sunday's Old Firm match in support of Celtic as they drew 1-1 with Rangers. (Sun) Celtic goalkeeper Joe Hart says he does not know how he saved Scott Arfield's shot near the end of Sunday's derby with Rangers. (Herald - subscription required)
WORLD
BBC

Challenge Cup: Hull KR's Vete and Huddersfield's English to miss semis

Venue: Elland Road, Leeds Date: Saturday, 7 May Kick-off: SF1: 14:30 BST, SF2: 17:00 BST Coverage: Live on BBC One (SF1), BBC Two (SF2), BBC radio and on BBC Sport. Hull KR prop Albert Vete and Huddersfield front-rower Matty English will both miss Saturday's Challenge Cup semi-final because of suspension.
RUGBY
BBC

Marco Silva: Fulham boss fined £2,000 for red card at Bournemouth

Fulham boss Marco Silva has been fined £2,000 by the Football Association following his red card in last month's 1-1 draw at second-placed Bournemouth. Silva admitted improper behaviour after being sent off in the 95th minute after the Cherries were awarded a late penalty in the match. Dominic Solanke...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Everton vs Chelsea LIVE: Premier League result and final score as Jordan Pickford makes stunning save

Everton moved two points away from Premier League safety as Richarlison’s goal earned Frank Lampard a priceless victory against former side Chelsea at a raucous Goodison Park.Burnley’s victory over Watford yesterday left the Toffees five points adrift in the relegation zone but Everton responded in style in front of their own fans to boost their relegation hopes, as Leeds were dragged into the fight.Everton made life difficult for Chelsea in a heated first half that saw five yellow cards but few goalscoring chances. Richarlison then punished Cesar Azpilicueta as the Chelsea captain was caught in possession, before finishing beyond...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

West Ham v Man City time moved over possible Europa League final

West Ham’s final home game of the season against Manchester City on 15 May has been brought forward by two and a half hours to give the club extra preparation time in case they reach the Europa League final. If the Hammers get through their semi-final against Eintracht Frankfurt...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Nicholas Pooran named West Indies white-ball captain in place of Kieron Pollard

West Indies have named batter Nicholas Pooran their new white-ball captain after the retirement of Kieron Pollard. Pollard, 34, had been skipper in one-day and Twenty20 internationals from 2019 until he stood down last month. Pooran has played 37 ODIs and 57 T20s and has also served as vice-captain, leading...
SPORTS

