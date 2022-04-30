Leeds United v Manchester City: Premier League – live!

7.11pm BST

77 min: Thing is, though, Ederson still hasn’t seriously had his hands warmed.

7.10pm BST

75 min: Fair play to Leeds, who still haven’t turned it in. After a post-second-goal lull, they’ve come back into this, and have enjoyed 78 percent possession during the last five minutes. Can you guess how happy Pep is with this state of affairs? Answers on a scrunched-up bit of card.

7.08pm BST

73 min: A corner on the left leads to a corner on the right. Raphinha is incredulous as he’s pelted with card boulders by his own fans! Then some hectic pinball in the City box, Harrison having a couple of half-chances to shoot closed down by a resolute defence. City clear their lines eventually.

7.07pm BST

72 min: Raphinha embarks on a determined dribble down the inside-right channel and makes it all the way into the box. He drops a shoulder and shoots, but Laporte gets over to block. Corner.

7.05pm BST

70 min: Rodrigo has another chance to slip someone clear, romping down the left but refusing to roll infield for Gelhardt. The hesitation costs Leeds again, as the play’s switched and Raphinha flays witlessly into the stand behind the goal. Leeds haven’t carved out great chance s, as such, but they’ve had some very promising situations that a more assured team would develop.

7.03pm BST

68 min: Jesse Marsch is booked for the antics of his backroom team. Then Cancelo sees yellow for a garden-variety block on Rodrigo. This referee has pleased nobody this evening.

Referee Paul Tierney shows a yellow card to Leeds coach Jesse Marsch and assistant coach Cameron Toshack. Photograph: Oli Scarff/AFP/Getty Images

7.01pm BST

67 min: Chances inside the box for Foden and Gundogan, as Leeds begin to look a little ragged. The home side block them. Zinchenko blazes over from distance.

7.01pm BST

66 min: Leeds are a shadow of their first-half selves. That huge early chance for Rodrigo to tee up Raphinha feels like an awfully long time ago now. Come at the king, you best not miss.

6.59pm BST

64 min: Cancelo strides forward and slips Sterling in down the right. Sterling crosses for Foden, who prepares to head home from close range. Koch gets back to conceded a corner, just in time. Leeds deal with this one, and attempt to counter, a long ball sent towards Gelhardt. Ederson races miles out of his box to blooter clear. That’s A1 sweeper-keeping.

6.56pm BST

62 min: Firpo makes way for Gelhardt.

6.56pm BST

61 min: Grealish dances in from the left and lays off to Gundogan, who sends a curler towards the top right. It’s always going high and wide.

6.54pm BST

60 min: Ake has picked up a knock and is replaced by Zinchenko. His work this evening was already complete.

6.53pm BST

58 min: A corner out on the left for City. Grealish goes over to take it, and to his immense credit, laughs warmly as more of those cardboard balls ping off the top of his head. Nothing comes of the corner when it’s eventually taken.

6.51pm BST

56 min: City are surely going back to the top of the table this evening now. They’ve stood firm against the Leeds whirlwind, and now have a cushion that should see them home. “We’re not really here,” trill the away fans, who can sense the title getting ever closer. The City bench celebrate as well, knowing full well how big these three points will be.

6.49pm BST

GOAL! Leeds United 0-2 Manchester City (Ake 54)

Cancelo worries Leeds down the right. His low cross is hoicked out for a corner by Ayling. Foden hits it long from the right. Dias heads down at the far stick, teeing up Ake, who sweeps into the bottom left. Easy as that!

Ake reacts quickest to slot in. Photograph: Oli Scarff/AFP/Getty Images

Ake celebrates teammates. Photograph: Danny Lawson/PA

6.47pm BST

52 min: Jesus sends Sterling scampering clear down the right. Sterling makes it into the box and skips past a couple of challenges, before taking a shot that’s blocked by the sliding Koch. Grealish has a dig from the left, and nearly hits the corner flag on the right. The Leeds fans enjoyed that.

6.45pm BST

51 min: Rodrigo floats a cross into the City box from the left. Ederson claims under pressure from Harrison. Leeds come again down the same wing, but Klich, Harrison and Rodrigo try to complete their triangular combinations too quickly, and lose control needlessly.

6.44pm BST

49 min: City enjoy some sterile possession for the first time in a while. Safe to say their manager might have had a stern word during the break.

6.43pm BST

47 min: Grealish is pelted with more of the scrunched-up card. We’re obliged to say this is awful behaviour from the Leeds fans, but laughter is involuntary sometimes, what you gonna do. Grealish nearly delivers payback in equally hilarious style, though, tearing with grace down the left and firing a ball through the Leeds six-yard box that’s simply begging to be trundled home. But neither Jesus nor Sterling had kept up. Grealish looks more aggrieved by this, to be fair.

6.40pm BST

Leeds get the second half underway. No changes. They immediately launch an attack down the left, Firpo making good ground before floating a weak cross into the stand behind the goal. An early statement of intent by the hosts, though.

6.27pm BST

Half-time entertainment. Some peerless prose concerning both ends of the table.

6.25pm BST

HALF TIME: Leeds United 0-1 Manchester City

A half which had been a lot of fun comes to a downbeat end. It’s not often you get to say this, so you might as well take your opportunity now: this scoreline slightly flatters Manchester City. But they’re reigning champions for a reason. As things stand, they’re going back to the top of the table, while Leeds remain five points off the relegation places.

6.23pm BST

45 min +7: James comes on for the stricken Dallas, who departs to warm applause, covering his eyes.

6.22pm BST

45 min +6: “There’s only one Stuart Dallas,” chant the Leeds supporters, as the medical staff carefully load the Leeds man onto the stretcher. Dallas knew something was wrong the minute he crashed to the floor, and waved to his bench. An awfully sad scene.

Dallas is stretched off. Photograph: Rui Vieira/AP

6.20pm BST

45 min +4: Dallas went into that challenge in the no-nonsense style, and might have damaged his knee. His team-mates look extremely concerned, Phillips holding his hand as the stretcher comes on.

6.19pm BST

45 min +3: Dallas and Grealish crash into each other at 101 miles per hour. Dallas was a millisecond late, and might have done himself some damage here.

6.17pm BST

45 min +2: For a team looking over their shoulder at the relegation places, Leeds have been impressive with their front-foot confidence, actual scoreline notwithstanding.

6.15pm BST

45 min: A second goal before half-time would change City’s mood all right, and they’ve got four additional minutes in which to find it.

6.15pm BST

44 min: Grealish is ranting and raving at anyone who will listen. He’s expected a couple of free kicks that haven’t been awarded, and has lost the nut. Pep Guardiola is trying to calm him down, to little effect so far. City are leading, and they’re not rattled exactly, but they’re not particularly happy right now.

6.13pm BST

42 min: Ayling ships possession on the edge of his own box. Jesus and Sterling over-elaborate instead of combining to score. Then there’s a bit of penalty-box pinball, before Leeds eventually clear their lines.

6.12pm BST

41 min: Raphinha dribbles at pace down the middle. He’s tugged lightly by Laporte and pulls up, expecting a free kick that doesn’t come. The home fans deliver a trenchant critique of Paul Tierney’s refereeing ability.

6.10pm BST

40 min: Raphinha robs Ake in the middle of the park and barrels off down the right with Dallas by his side. The pair combine to earn a corner. Everyone floods into the City box. Ederson comes out and flaps at the corner. The ball’s worked wide right to Raphinha, who fires low into the mixer. City clear their lines, but they’re looking uncharacteristically flustered right now.

6.08pm BST

38 min: Leeds are playing well at the minute, but here’s a reminder that City could take this game away from them in a flash. Foden, out on the right, creams a diagonal pass towards Jesus, who scampers in from the left wing and sends a low shot straight at Meslier. For a split second there, a goal looked on the cards.

6.07pm BST

37 min: Raphinha romps down the right and enters the City box. He thinks about curling one goalwards, but dithers, and when he tries to roll across for Dallas, the chance is gone. But Leeds come back at City again, Klich barging down the left and crossing. Gundogan heads clear under pressure.

6.06pm BST

36 min: Leeds have enjoyed 50 percent of possession in the last ten minutes. It’s not often that Manchester City are forced to share.

6.05pm BST

35 min: Raphinha’s right-wing cross is only half cleared by Cancelo, and Firpo suddenly finds himself in a bit of space, just inside the box on the left, with the ball at his feet. He sends an ambitious screamer over the bar. He should have looped into the centre for Rodrigo. City don’t look totally comfortable here.

6.04pm BST

33 min: Phillips plays a diagonal ball to Raphinha on the right touchline. Raphinha scampers into the box before losing control. City clear, but that’s energised the crowd. Leeds are still up for this, and haven’t let the early goal ruin their mood.

6.02pm BST

31 min: Grealish drops a shoulder to get past Ayling down the left. Ayling clips him, but Grealish tries to stay on his feet. Bad decision, because when he eventually goes over, Leeds are able to clear, the referee having played a spurious advantage.

Grealish in action as he tries to avoid a challenge from Dallas. Photograph: Carl Recine/Action Images/Reuters

6.00pm BST

29 min: Sterling is stopped in his tracks down the right. Another free kick that Leeds question. Foden takes, and plays a slider down the inside-right channel. Nobody in no-logo City dark blue reads his intention, and Meslier gathers without fuss.

5.59pm BST

27 min: Grealish probes down the left to little effect. Leeds have a chance to counter but Klich hoicks a pass straight into the back of his own man Harrison. These half-opportunities should give Leeds a little succour, though. City look slightly vulnerable when Leeds take on their press.

5.56pm BST

25 min: Ake handballs as Leeds try to clear their lines. An attempt by the hosts to counter breaks down immediately, then City win a corner. Leeds are furious, arguing that they didn’t get much of an advantage. But there it is. Fortunately for those who tire easily of confected controversy, nothing comes of the corner.

5.54pm BST

24 min: A brief clear-up job comes to an end, and the game restarts.

Leeds coach Jesse Marsch makes the most of the stoppage by talking tactics with Klich and Rodrigo. Photograph: Oli Scarff/AFP/Getty Images

5.54pm BST

23 min: Play is stopped again as more balls of paper and coloured card rain down from the stand. With Leeds losing, the home fans are making their own fun. “You have to make the most of those moments,” sighs Jeremy Boyce of that early Leeds break. “Rodrigo seems to have zero confidence and is the antithesis of Benzema whose confidence seems to be sky high. As a lifelong Nasties fan I can tell you I am expecting a Sky Blue spanking tonight, not many fingernails left already and still four more scary games to play.”

A steward removes a flare from the pitch. Photograph: Michael Regan/Getty Images

5.53pm BST

22 min: Rodrigo and Klich combine at speed in the centre circle. Klich should send Raphinha clear down the right with a sliderule pass, but clanks it out for a throw. Raphinha had gone too early, as well, the flag going up for offside. Another good situation squandered by the hosts.

5.51pm BST

20 min: Both players are given the OK to continue. It’s slightly surprising, especially in the case of Laporte, who was motionless for the best part of two minutes. But they fight on.

5.50pm BST

19 min: Both men are back up, but the medical staff continue to do their checks. As for the contentious free kick, replays show Dallas definitely got a bit of the ball when he challenged Sterling, though he checked his man as well. You can make an argument either way. Jesse Marsch was certainly displeased.

5.48pm BST

17 min: Laporte had collided with Koch, and both have stayed down. Neither look in particularly good nick.

5.46pm BST

15 min: The free kick comes to nought, but Leeds come again through Raphinha on the left. Raphinha whips to the near post, where Laporte clears, taking a whack on the head for his trouble. On comes the trainer.

5.44pm BST

14 min: Grealish is booked for sliding through the back of Dallas, out on the right. A suggestion by the Sky commentary team, incidentally, that the City free kick that led to the opening goal was a tad harsh, Dallas having got a portion of the ball. There will be opinions on the internet.

5.43pm BST

GOAL! Leeds United 0-1 Manchester City (Rodri 13)

Foden’s delivery is something here, though! He sends an outswinger across the front of the six-yard box. Rodri steps into the gap where Liam Cooper had expected to be, before the Leeds captain was injured in the warm-up, and steers a gentle header into the bottom right. Simple as that!

Rodri scores with a header. Photograph: Andrew Yates/EPA

Rodrigo celebrates with team mates. Photograph: Matt McNulty/Manchester City/Manchester City FC/Getty Images

5.42pm BST

12 min: Dallas checks Sterling as he makes his way down the Leeds left. A free kick in a dangerous position. Everyone lines up on the edge of the Leeds box. Foden to take.

5.41pm BST

10 min: Sterling dribbles down the right and wins a corner. As Foden prepares to take it, he’s bombarded by huge boulders of scrunched-up paper in the classroom style. He flings one over his shoulder and back into the stand. That proves a better delivery than his corner. Leeds clear their lines.

Balls of paper appear to hit City players including Phil Foden. Photograph: Carl Recine/Action Images/Reuters

5.39pm BST

9 min: Foden goes down and fancies a free kick. He was clipped by Ayling, but he’s not getting the decision, and becomes quite livid. City are beginning to establish their usual dominance.

5.37pm BST

7 min: Foden dribbles down the inside-right channel and is hauled back by Firpo. A free kick, and an early booking for the Leeds left back, who now has 83 minutes of walking on eggshells stretching out in front of him. Ake heads harmlessly over the bar from the free kick.

5.36pm BST

5 min: Well, that would have shaken a few things up. Had Rodrigo passed when he should have, Raphinha would have been one on one with Ederson, 12 yards out. Will they live to regret that? Possibly. Probably.

5.34pm BST

3 min: Cancelo and Sterling combine down the right, the latter winning the first corner of the game. The hosts clear, and Cancelo slips in the centre circle! He’s the last man, and Rodrigo is able to tear down the left. He’s got Raphinha clear in the middle, but takes one touch too many, and when he finally attempts to tee up his team-mate, Gundogan has got back to block. What a chance for Leeds to take a shock lead!

5.32pm BST

2 min: A rare old atmosphere generated by the home fans. They’re marching on together all right. The visiting support are doing pretty well to make snatches of Blue Moon heard amid the hubbub.

Leeds fans hold their trainers up. Photograph: Phil Noble/Reuters

5.30pm BST

City get the ball rolling ... but only after everyone takes a knee. There’s no room for racism.

Premier League - Leeds United v Manchester City

Soccer Football - Premier League - Leeds United v Manchester City - Elland Road, Leeds, Britain - April 30, 2022 Leeds United’s Stuart Dallas in action with Manchester City’s Jack Grealish Action Images via Reuters/Carl Recine EDITORIAL USE ONLY. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or ‘live’ services. Online in-match use limited to 75 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club /league/player publications. Please contact your account representative for further details. Photograph: Carl Recine/Action Images/Reuters

5.28pm BST

The teams are out! Leeds are in their Real Madrid inspired white shirts, which may or may not cause the visitors some brief disquiet after Tuesday’s turmoil. Manchester City sport the no-badge outrage foisted on them by their kit supplier. We’ll be off in a minute, after a quick blast of Marching On Together.

5.18pm BST

Jesse Marsch talks to Sky. “We have to play courageous. We haven’t had our best performances with the ball. We need to be aggressive, even against a team like this. We have to be clear which areas we want to make difficult for them and how to limit them. This is a very difficult task in general, but we will not just sit back. We will try to be aggressive at the right times, and also try to be dangerous. We are in control of our own destiny, and have to focus on us. We have to stop focusing on what’s happening around us. The more we take care of our own business, the better chance we have.”

Pep Guardiola adds: “All my career, when we play every few days a lot of games, everybody has to be involved. The line-up is a fantastic one. You have to win all the games to be champion, nothing changes from a few hours ago. We know exactly what we have to do.”

5.14pm BST

Yep, Cooper can’t play. His place in the Leeds starting line-up will be taken by Mateusz Klich.

5.09pm BST

Leeds captain Liam Cooper appears to have hurt his knee during the warm-up. He’s rubbing it quite a lot and shaking his head in a mixture of pain and irritation. Nothing confirmed yet, but if he can’t play, that’s a huge blow for the hosts ahead of this game.

4.56pm BST

A huge afternoon at the bottom of the table. Burnley were losing at Watford with seven minutes to go, only for Jack Cork and Josh Brownhill to score two goals in three minutes for the rejuvenated Clarets! It’s an astonishing turnaround that all but relegates Watford ... and sends Norwich City, who lost 2-0 at Aston Villa, down today. Everton are now five points from safety, while the heat’s turned up a little further on Leeds as well, with Burnley leapfrogging them into 16th.

4.43pm BST

Leeds United make three changes to the XI named for the goalless draw at Crystal Palace on Monday. Junior Firpo, Robin Koch and Pascal Struijk come in for Diego Llorente, Daniel James and Mateusz Klich, all of whom drop to the bench.

Manchester City make five changes to the team sent out for the 4-3 victory over Real Madrid last Tuesday. Joao Cancelo, Raheem Sterling, Ilkay Gundogan, Nathan Ake and Jack Grealish step up; Kevin De Bruyne, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Bernardo Silva and Riyad Mahrez drop to the bench, while John Stones is injured.

4.35pm BST

The teams

Leeds United: Meslier, Ayling, Struijk, Cooper, Firpo, Koch, Raphinha, Dallas, Phillips, Harrison, Rodrigo.

Subs: Klaesson, Llorente, James, Bate, Gelhardt, Cresswell, Greenwood, Klich, Shackleton.

Manchester City: Ederson, Joao Cancelo, Dias, Laporte, Ake, Rodri, Gundogan, Grealish, Foden, Sterling, Gabriel Jesus.

Subs: Zinchenko, Steffen, De Bruyne, Bernardo Silva, Fernandinho, Mahrez, Egan-Riley, Mbete-Tabu, McAtee.

Referee: Paul Tierney (Lancashire).

4.30pm BST

Preamble

Earlier on this happened ...

... which meant this happened ...

... and now it’s Manchester City’s turn to respond. Leeds need something themselves, for vastly different reasons. Could be a humdinger at Elland Road! Kick off is at 5.30pm. It’s on!